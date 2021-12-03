CADILLAC — Users of the sewer around Lake Mitchell — which is managed by the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority — currently are paying for improvements to the system that are long overdue and those payments are becoming more and more painful.
Since 2015, the amount that users pay has quadrupled from a little over $20 per month to $83, and another increase is on the horizon, as the LMSA is in the process of obtaining a $9,388,000 loan from the federal government to pay for additional improvements to the system.
In response to the rising rates, a group of users called the Lake Mitchell Property Owners, Incorporated recently announced they would be circulating a petition calling for a change to the LMSA board, which is comprised of members appointed by Cherry Grove, Selma, and Clam Lake townships.
“Currently the five-member LMSA board has only one sewer services user on it,” reads a press release issued by group president Dave Stinger.
“The LMSA sewer rate is now one of the highest rates in the state of Michigan. Additionally, the LMSA is close to securing a federal loan for over $9 million that will likely result in the rate being increased another 40% (to over $116 per month) ... The LMSA board has been operating with inadequate oversight, conflicts of interest, and insensitivity to sewer user concerns since it was established in 2016,” the press release states.
“The three townships and their representatives appointed to the LMSA board have resisted appointing sewer users to the LMSA board despite many well-qualified individuals who are Lake Mitchell property owners.”
Stinger contends that propCallerty owners believe that due to the board members not being affected by fee increases, they are not effectively evaluating or controlling costs.
“The LMPOI has tried a number of avenues to influence the LMSA board, including requesting sewer user representation on the board, meetings with the LMSA board, and is even considering legal action,” Stinger says in the press release, which goes on to state that the group plans to use the petition results to show the Cherry Grove, Selma and Clam Lake Township boards that there is strong support for appointing sewer services users to the LMSA board.
“These new representatives will, in turn, ensure that the sewer system is governed in the best long-term interests of its customers,” the press release concludes.
In response to the petition, the Cadillac News reached out to LMSA and they issued the following statement: “In light of the several claims and threats of lawsuits from this group over the past several years, LMSA has no comment on this group’s activities.”
The Cadillac News also reached out to Donal Brady, environmental engineer in the Water Resources Division at the Cadillac District Office of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Brady has been working closely with the LMSA for the past several years as they’ve taken steps to update the sewer system.
Ultimately, Brady said switching up the members of the LMSA board — the stated goal of the petition — won’t change the “circumstances of what needs to be done” with the outdated system, which was created in the 1970s and was operated by the Wexford County Department of Public Works until 2016, when the LMSA was formed by the area townships to take over operations.
Brady said the sewer system is in an area around the lake composed mainly of wetlands, which means that individual users can’t install traditional septic systems as there wouldn’t be enough separation between the water table and septic tanks and drain fields.
Despite serving a relatively small number of users — around 2,300 people — the system is quite complex, comprised of 205 grinder stations, nine pump stations, more than eight miles of force main and station discharge piping, and over one mile of gravity sewer. Each of the grinder stations handles the sewage of about four homes each. Sewage from homes enters the grinder stations in the first step of a process eventually leading to the Cadillac Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Given the small number of users, Brady said costs of maintaining the system can’t be spread out as much as other systems, such as Cadillac’s, for example, which serves around 11,000 people.
Brady said another unique aspect of the system that also contributes to higher costs is the fact that LMSA owns and maintains all of the grinder stations. In other systems, Brady said it’s more common for individual homeowners to own and maintain their own grinder stations.
“That does make a difference,” said Brady, who added that the LMSA’s system of four homes to one grinder station also makes it more difficult and costly to identify problems such as wipes being flushed down the toilet and getting stuck in the grinder, since the source could be one of several homes.
The biggest factor contributing to rate increases in the last several years, however, is inadequate incremental raises during the majority of time the system has been in existence (see graphic). Brady said until recently, they weren’t charging enough to set aside money for necessary updates to the system.
As a result of worn out and faulty equipment, a number of sanitary sewer overflows have occurred.
“EGLE considers the equipment and components of the LMSA system to be past their useful lives and in need of replacement,” Brady wrote in response to a report of a sewer overflow in February 2020. “EGLE also considers the 2017 and 2019 SSOs, and the recent 2020 SSO, to be symptoms of deteriorated and obsolete equipment and components. The SSOs show significant sewer system upgrades are needed and overdue. The LMSA and its contractors should be commended for pursuing funding for replacement of the grinder and pump station equipment.”
Coinciding with the increase in rates implemented to cover needed repairs on the system was an increase in how much the city of Cadillac charged to treat the sewage coming from the LMSA. This cost was renegotiated a few years ago to match how much the city charges its own residents.
Brady said the LMSA is in a situation where they really don’t have a choice about updating the system’s infrastructure. In fact, Brady said EGLE is in the process of developing a permit program for sanitary sewer collection systems, and in the future, the LMSA will have to include plans for asset management (replacing old equipment and having rates to support this work) and inflow removal.
“The point being, even if the LMSA was not working to upgrade the system, and/or even if EGLE did not require upgrades through enforcement action, the LMSA would very likely be required to complete system upgrades in order to maintain compliance with a planned/future EGLE permitting program,” Brady wrote in an email to the Cadillac News.
Last year, the United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development approved a loan in the amount of up to $9.3 million for the LMSA to complete a number of system repairs, including replacing the majority of grinder stations, electrical controls and other equipment.
“We’re essentially talking about rebuilding the system,” said Brady, who added that if updates had been made to the system all along, users wouldn’t be seeing such a huge increase in rates right now.
In the next several months, Brady said it’s possible EGLE’s enforcement division could issue an “administrative consent order,” which would outline on paper the steps LMSA needs to take to improve the system’s performance. These steps likely would be similar to the steps LMSA is in the process of taking with the $9.3 million loan.
“EGLE understands some residents are opposed to the proposed grinder and pump station project and USDA-RD loan,” Brady wrote in his response to the SSO violation. “EGLE also understands the proposed rate increases are significant and could create hardships for some residents. Unfortunately, proactive investment in the LMSA system equipment was not made during the last 40 years. Consequently, system improvements, including the proposed grinder and pump station project, are now overdue and unavoidable ... If significant system improvements ... are not completed soon, EGLE is concerned it will be very difficult (if not impossible) for the LMSA to prevent future SSOs; meet regulatory obligations; provide reliable sewer service; and protect public health and the environment.”
LMSA Project Manager Sheila Hill said LMSA is in the process of meeting the USDA’s final conditions for the loan and are hoping to bid the project out by February. After the bidding process is finalized, Hill said LMSA will then have a better idea on what the users can expect for rates.
