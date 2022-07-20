CADILLAC — A fairly typical day on the lake for many boat enthusiasts entails a leisurely spin or two followed by some idle time for relaxation and recreation.
For these types of users, a boat powered by an electric outboard motor may be an ideal fit, and Group Beneteau soon will offer just that product.
Recently, the boat manufacturer announced it is launching a partnership with Vision Marine Technologies to develop and market 100% electric outboard boats.
“After having built and extensively tested a first jointly developed prototype at the beginning of 2022, Groupe Beneteau’s objective is to bring to market a 100% electric boat and propulsion system,” said Erik Stromberg, Groupe Beneteau’s Boat and Motor Yacht Marketing Director.
“The key to electrification is to have a complete analysis of the customer use case. Many boats in our offer perfectly meet a 100% electric solution. This electric offer complements the other propulsion systems already available and is compatible with these boat models.”
A Groupe Beneteau press release states that the Vision Marine E-Motion 180 horsepower propulsion system combined with a battery with a capacity of 70 kWh of continuous energy, “offers the perfect solution for daytime navigation.” This engine will first be launched with the Four Winns brand for models available in spring 2023. The technology will also be deployed by other Groupe Beneteau brands, both in North America and Europe.
Matt Kline, director of engineering at the Groupe Beneteau plant in Cadillac, said they put together the early prototype of the boat using a preliminary set of batteries. He said the electrical components were produced at a different location but the boat was assembled in Cadillac.
“It was a proof of concept,” said Kline, who added that the Cadillac team was tasked with figuring out how to make the design work, since there are some major differences between a traditional gas-powered boat and an electric boat, including the added weight from the heavy batteries.
Kline said an electric boat also is different from an electric car in that unlike a car, which is able to keep moving forward for quite a while relying solely on its own momentum, a boat is constantly displacing water and using energy.
Electric boats aren’t able to produce as much energy as those powered by gasoline, so Kline said their use is more limited but certainly not so limited as to be useless — far from it.
Kline said if you’re not the type of boater that rides around the lake for hours on end at high speeds, then an electric model might be perfect for you.
“It makes a lot of sense for the way a lot of people boat,” Kline said.
“Our high-end technology adapted to the state of the art of the automotive market is at the origin of the partnership with Groupe Beneteau,” said Xavier Montagne, COO of Vision Marine. “The E-Motion propulsion system is not only a high-voltage motor and battery, it is also a fully optimized powertrain system, designed to increase performance and reduce maintenance. We worked extensively with McLaren Engineering and its parent company Linamar Corp to design a very secure and easy-to-use system. This will change the way boaters do boating.”
Kline said the boat has a number of display features that show the user how much energy remains in the batteries and how much longer they can remain on the water before they run out.
To charge the batteries, Kline said you simply plug them in to any on-shore electrical outlet; no specialized charging station is necessary.
Since the boat design already existed in gasoline-powered form, Kline said with the exception of some light additional training, they won’t need to change much at the Cadillac plant in order to begin manufacturing the electric model when they go on sale in the spring.
