Groupe Beneteau has new local leadership

CADILLAC — A local resident is no longer captain of the proverbial boat.
Groupe Beneteau, a French company that owns the classic Cadillac-built boat brand Four Winns, was previously led locally by Christophe Lavigne, who lives in Cadillac and served as president of the company's U.S. brands.
For a moment, it appeared that Lavigne might take an ownership role of some of the brands manufactured in Cadillac, after Groupe Beneteau announced in July of 2020 that the company was interested in divesting two of its brands. But that didn't work out, and Lavigne doesn't work there anymore.
Instead, in response to a question about his replacement, a Groupe Beneteau spokesperson said Yannick Madiot, of Annapolis, Maryland, is Chairman of RBH (Rec Boat Holdings, the Cadillac company).
The leadership structure in Cadillac is now Madiot in Maryland, followed by Rick Videan as vice president of operations and development, Nick Harvey as brand director for Four Winns and Wellcraft and Andy Lindsay as brand director for Glastron and Scarab.
The company says no jobs have been moved to France or elsewhere.
"No, there has been a general reorganization within Groupe Beneteau to create global functions for sales, product development, engineering, manufacturing, etc," the company said through a spokesperson. "Still this move has not affected the Cadillac-based jobs as the plant is facing a dynamic activity and is currently hiring."
Though the Glastron and Scarab brands are expected to leave Groupe Beneteau's portfolio, the departure of the two brands is not expected to impact production in Cadillac, the company said.
"The sale of these two brands will not affect the overall manufacturing activity level of the plant in Cadillac or the overall number of boats built in Cadillac," the company said. "The workforce currently building Glastron and Scarab boats will be building Four Winns and Wellcraft models instead, as these two brands are facing a strong demand."
The National Marine Manufacturers Association earlier this month said sales of new powerboats were up an estimated 12% in 2020 compared to 2019.
“2020 was an extraordinary year for new powerboat sales as more Americans took to the water to escape pandemic stress and enjoy the outdoors safely,‘ said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “For the first time in more than a decade, we saw an increase in first-time boat buyers, who helped spur growth of versatile, smaller boats – less than 26 feet – that are often towed to local waterways and provide a variety of boating experiences, from fishing to watersports.‘
It's expected that manufacturers will stay busy in 2021 as they fill backlogs.
Groupe Beneteau declined to describe purchase plans for the Glastron and Scarab brands.
"The plan is under way and deals will be announced only once they are closed," the spokesperson said.
Jobs are secure, the company said.
"The company is currently hiring," the company's spokesperson said via email. "The order book for boats built in Cadillac is strong and healthy."
