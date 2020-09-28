Growing giant pumpkins

LAKE CITY — It all started with a relaxed fall trip to Leelanau County a few years ago to take in some of the seasonal splendor.
During the trip, Doug Burkholder stopped at an antique store in Frankfort and the owner asked if Doug had seen the pumpkins. Turns out, there was a house in town with a display of pumpkins of the kind Doug had never seen before.
And it was quite fascinating.
“They had 11 or 12 giant pumpkins out front and they ranged in size from about 700 pounds to 1,000 pounds,‘ Doug recalled. “I’d never seen anything like that.‘
The pumpkins, Doug learned, were of the “Atlantic Giant‘ variety and they live up their name. They have the capacity to grow very large, if they are tended to properly. The state record for a pumpkin of this kind is more than 2,000 pounds.
Doug, a Missaukee County native and Reeder Township resident who had recently retired, thought a lot about those incredible pumpkins after his encounter with them in Frankfort. He talked to a friend about what it would take to grow some of the enormous pumpkins locally. One thing led to another and Doug decided to order some of the seeds.
In the past four years, growing Atlantic Giant pumpkins has become a hobby for Doug on his Reeder Township property, and one that he has become rather good at, too.
“The first year I tried it, I was still learning but it turned out pretty well anyway,‘ he said.
“The pumpkin grew to 660 pounds. I found out later that if you grow one over 500 pounds in your first year you’re doing pretty good, so that was encouraging.‘
Doug applied himself studiously, learning as much as he could about the process of growing the Atlantic Giants, and in his second year he raised his largest pumpkin to date, weighing an amazing 1,038 pounds. At first, he used the standard chart to determine the weight and he figured it to be about 980 pounds. When he actually placed the pumpkin on a skid and weighed it on a McBain barn scale, though, he discovered it was actually 50 pounds more than what the chart projected.
It required a lot of effort but the fruit of all the labor certainly paid off for Doug when his pumpkin grew to more than 1,000 pounds. And he has enjoyed sharing his success, too. He has been taking his giant pumpkins to be placed on display each fall outside the Ardis-Missaukee District Library in Lake City, something which Director Laura Marion said has been a huge hit not just with the kids who come to the library but with people of all ages.
Doug also makes some of his seeds available to those who might be willing to take on the challenge but with this caveat: Don’t take the seed unless you’re willing to put in the time required. Laura also has material available at the library with useful information about growing the Atlantic Giant pumpkins.
The success of growing the pumpkins, Doug explained, is tied directly to how much effort you put into the process.
“People think you put the seed into the soil and come back three months later and you have a giant pumpkin; that’s not how it works,‘ he said.
Preparing the soil is critically important, Doug learned through speaking with experts in the field and through a lot of personal study on the internet. The soil has to be “nutrient-rich‘ with healthy doses of organic matter for fertilizer. The shape of the pumpkin is important, too. The pumpkin needs to grow in stature as well as girth. It’s also important to spray for certain kinds of bugs and to be sure the soil drains properly. All of this takes time and effort.
Doug has discovered that if you diligently work the soil and do the things that are recommended, the results speak for themselves.
This year, Doug has grown his second pumpkin of more than 1,000 pounds. It took about 75 days from the time the seeds were pollinated, he said.
On Tuesday of this week, he invited some of the neighborhood preschool kids to come over to his property to view the pumpkin and have the chance to climb on it. It’s a thrill for the young kids and something Doug enjoys also. Doug also gave each of the kids a smaller pumpkin of their own.
He will be transporting this year’s giant pumpkin to the library again in the near future to be put out on display.
“I thought at first it would be something the kids would like but Laura told me that everybody likes seeing the pumpkin,‘ Doug said. “I’m glad for that.‘
