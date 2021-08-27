PIONEER TOWNSHIP — Families gathered at Pioneer Township Hall Tuesday morning for the first of two “Crock-n-roll” events being put on by the Wexford Missaukee Manistee Area Great Start Collaborative and Let’s Read Lake City.
While the children played with toys provided to them, parents got the chance to sit and learn more about spending quality time with their kids while in the kitchen.
“We are trying to encourage parents to read, sing, and talk,” GSC director Niki Schultz said. “Talking is Teaching is the campaign, so anytime you’re talking with your kids, you’re teaching them something, and so we want to make those rich experiences. We want to make them developmentally appropriate.”
After a brief introduction, parents got the opportunity to enjoy a presentation by the GSC parent liaison for Wexford and Missaukee counties Jenny Mickelson. Mickelson’s presentation focused on their Talking is Teaching campaign, which emphasizes communication with children while the parents are in the kitchen in the form of talking, reading, and singing.
“We try to make little moments, big teachable moments,” Mickelson said during her presentation. “Our goals for this program are to increase the awareness ... in the communities to boost early brain and language development in kiddos ages 0 to 5.”
Mickelson also provided a few tips for parents when they are cooking with their children and how to incorporate different subjects like math and science into their kitchen experience.
Let’s Read Lake City director Ana Guidarini said she thought the event was great at teaching parents easy ways to get their children involved in the kitchen, and those in attendance agreed.
“It’s just a good way to learn with the little guy,” Samantha Musselman, one of the parents at the event said.
After Mickelson’s presentation, parents get to leave with a crockpot, a $20 Meijer gift card, and menu cards designed to help parents incorporate their children in the kitchen.
“We really want the parents to take away that no matter where they’re at, what they’re doing, they can talk about it with their kids,” Schultz said. “It’s never too young even when they’re nine months old, if you’re cooking, you can always tell them what you’re doing, and you can always incorporate that. So, it’s never too early to start talking about what you’re doing with kids.”
Those who missed Tuesday’s event will have another chance to attend the event, with the second Crock-n-pot event taking place on Friday, Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Missaukee District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.