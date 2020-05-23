REED CITY — Needing to get leftover materials back to students, GT Norman will be holding a student materials pickup day.
All students will be able to pick up any materials left at school on Tuesday, May 26 at three designated spots around the school between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to ensure that this pick up is as organized and efficient as possible.
Pick up will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the car loop for second grade, the valet line for kindergarten and the bus lane for fourth grade. More pickups are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at the car loop for third grade, the valet line for first grade and the bus lane for fifth grade.
Should families have students in different grade levels, they will still have to come back at the designated time for each student's grade. The school will not allow for multiple grade pickups at one time.
All items will be bagged and labeled with the name, grade and teacher of each student.
Upon pickup, a staff member will ask for one person to open either the trunk or door of a vehicle. Unless opening up a trunk, GT Norman asks that everyone stay in the vehicle to maintain social distancing.
