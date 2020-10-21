GT Norman closes; School employee tests positive for COVID-19

REED CITY — GT Norman Elementary School in Reed City will remain closed until Nov. 4 after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19.
The decision to close the school was made on Tuesday, Oct. 20 after the school determined that 14 teachers had come in contact and needed to be placed in quarantine, Reed City Superintendent Michael Sweet said.
“With that many going into a two-week quarantine, we decided it was best to close the building until Nov. 4,‘ he said.
This is the second time a Reed City school has closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. The middle school closed on Oct. 15.
GT Norman received information that an employee had tested positive early on Tuesday and had potentially come in contact with numerous classrooms, staff members and administration on Monday.
As buses arrived at the school, the decision was made to cancel in-person instruction to conduct contact tracing and communicate with the Central Michigan Health Department concerning appropriate next steps.
Those who rode the bus were driven back to their stops to be picked up by a parent or guardian. Any student that did not have a parent or guardian waiting for them at the stop was taken back to the school until other arrangements could be made.
As of Tuesday, the school was interviewing staff to contact trace and further notify anyone who may have had contact with the positive individual.
While the building is closed, Sweet said students will still be attending classes virtually.
“Just like with the middle school, students will be going to school virtually while the building is closed,‘ he said. “It might take a day to get everything up and running but the plan is to have everyone still attending classes.‘
Chromebook pickup for students will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at GT Norman.
Though two schools have closed just under a week apart, Sweet said he is not worried at this point about any other closures.
