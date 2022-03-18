LEROY —K-12 Pine River students recently watched some strong men do some amazing things while giving a positive message that was important for them all to hear.
At both the elementary school and the junior high/high school the Guard Strong Team came to do a couple of assemblies. Each of the assemblies incorporated making good choices, reminding students how special they are and their worth. This message is relayed all while they are doing things like breaking bricks, bending metal bars, horseshoes, tearing license plates and phone books and more.
Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said the students at her school enjoyed the performance.
“It’s neat because one of the men in Guard Strong is a community member and parent to Pine River students,” she said. “So, we appreciate him bringing this message and assembly to our school.”
Guard Strong is a group of strength athletes that use feats of strength along with a message of hope and a message against bullying, drugs and alcohol and other social peer pressures to help guard hearts and minds. The group is based out of Tustin and most of the team is from Northern Michigan
Topics that the team covers includes bullying, coping with anger, drugs and alcohol, being a leader of integrity, knowing your value and worth and they can do others if they are requested to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.