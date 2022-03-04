Have you ever thought about why we make resolutions on New Year’s Eve? There’s really no reason why you can’t make a resolution to better yourself at any time of the year, but the New Year offers a kind of a mental incentive to making a change. When you close the door on the old year, you’re also making a clean break from the habits and things that you want to change. The new year is a fresh start, a clean slate. The things of the past are gone and done, and what matters is what you will do from now on.
This clean break from the past is also what we’re given when we accept the salvation that is offered to us by Jesus. Our slate is wiped clean, the things we’ve done before are forgiven and forgotten, and we begin a new life free from the sins of our past.
At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to work, and the way it does work from God’s perspective. When we’re forgiven by our Heavenly Father our sins are completely forgiven. He won’t continue to hold something we’ve done over our heads or require us to make up for our sins in order to earn that forgiveness. And when we mess up, as it is inevitable we will do from time to time, we can once again be renewed by His perfect forgiveness and get a new fresh start just by returning to Him and asking for it.
But as humans, we can have difficulty accepting the idea of this perfect forgiveness. It’s as if we expect God to have the same problems offering forgiveness that we have in offering forgiveness ourselves. We doubt His unconditional forgiveness because we can’t forgive unconditionally. We wonder if we’ve done something unforgivable because there is something we won’t forgive.
We worry that there are limits to God’s forgiveness because we have set limits on our own willingness to forgive. And it’s not just in how we offer forgiveness to others, sometimes the biggest hurdle to our believing that we have been forgiven by God is that we refuse to forgive ourselves.
In Lamentations 3:22-23 we read, “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” The word that is translated here as steadfast love is Hesed. It’s a word that is hard to translate literally, it’s more than steadfast love, it is loyal, unconditional and committed love. One of the best translations is that it is Covenant love, love that is from the Covenant that he made with His children.
It is not a love that is changeable, or superficial, or dependent upon conditions being met. Essentially, it means that God loves us because He decided to love us. It is not a love that we did anything to earn, and therefore it is a love that we cannot do anything to lose. It is a love that never becomes stale or commonplace, every morning it is renewed, as strong as it ever was.
Prior to these verses, Lamentations is pretty much a list of everything that is going wrong with God’s people, how they have suffered and turned away from Him. And yet, without their having yet repented, God still has this constant, Covenant love for them.
So, consider this — even when you are at your absolute worse, when you are far from where God wants you to be, before you have asked for forgiveness, even before you have considered asking for forgiveness, God still loves you. That love isn’t dependent on anything you have to do, God loves you because he has decided to love you. And there is nothing you can do that will change that!
If God believes in us and forgives us, how can we not believe in and forgive ourselves? Our past mistakes are there for us to learn from, but not to dwell on, each day is a new start for us with the assurance of God’s continuing love and forgiveness. And when we do fail, we just need to pick ourselves up, ask to be forgiven, and try again. God doesn’t set a limit on us of how often we can try, we therefore shouldn’t set one on ourselves. Whatever happens, He is always with us, He will always love us, and no one wants us to succeed more than He does!
