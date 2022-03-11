One of the most important events prior to the crucifixion of Jesus is the Last supper, when Jesus sits down with His disciples for the Passover meal. In the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, not a lot of time is spent at the last supper. But John’s gospel goes into much more detail about the last evening Jesus and his followers spend together. Besides telling us more about the supper itself, he also spends a great deal of time describing the events that follow the meal, when Jesus gives His final instructions and lessons to his followers.
So during Lent, as we make our preparations to celebrate Easter Sunday, I’m going to be looking at this final time that Jesus spends with the disciples, how he prepares them to carry on His work after he is gone, and what we can take from those lessons to better our own service to Him today.
Today I’d like us to think about a moment that only John tells us about, when Jesus washes the feet of His disciples. This passage has long been used to illustrate the idea that Christ came among us, not as a ruler, but as a servant. His washing of the feet of His disciples has been reenacted countless times by pastors during the Lenten season, but perhaps you may be unaware of just how lowly our Savior made Himself that night.
Imagine the streets that the disciples walked in. Unpaved, dirty and dusty, and the dirt of the street included the dirt of the households, cleaning consisted of sweeping right from your house into the street. Now imagine all the waste from an agricultural community-cattle and sheep were driven through the streets, the horses and mules that were used for transportation — and their natural byproducts. Then for the final straw imagine what bathrooms for the humans were at that time-simple pots that, when filled, were dumped into the streets along with all the other household refuse. Although a city like Jerusalem, especially during the time of one of the Festivals, would have made an effort to clean things up, conditions would still seem pretty appalling by today’s standards.
Now picture a person who has walked through all that showing up at your doorstep as an honored guest. Naturally, one of the first things you would do for that guest is to have their feet washed — not only for their comfort but to maintain the cleanliness of your house. Just as naturally, it would fall to the absolute lowest slave in the household’s pecking order to perform that task.
This is why Peter, once again not understanding why Jesus was doing something, refused to allow his feet to be washed by the Lord. He was thinking in purely human terms. For the Master to clean the grime from Peter’s feet went against all the social norms.
Peter didn’t understand that it wasn’t the washing of the feet itself that was important, but the fact that Jesus was willing, even eager, to wash His disciples’ feet. The best way for Him to show the importance of the lesson of humility and service that He had been teaching was to show that He followed it Himself. After this example, there was no way that anyone could claim that it was beneath them to serve others. No excuse that anyone could give for thinking that they were above seeing to the needs of others. If you are to follow in Jesus’ footsteps, you are to be a servant.
Service is too often misrepresented as menial, downgrading, and undesirable. But the God’s view of service is far different — it is one of the highest callings of mankind.
Whom are you to serve? You are called to serve both God and others. And we aren’t to distinguish between service to other Christians and to nonbelievers, between friends and enemies. You are called to meet whatever needs you see, regardless of who may be the one in need.
As we continue our Lenten preparations this week, I’d like for us to take time to reflect on how well we are living lives that serve Jesus by serving others. How do we feel about service? Do we actively seek out opportunities to serve the needs of others, no matter who they may be? When we serve others, do we do it to give glory and thanks to God, or are we seeking thanks and appreciation for ourselves?
Service to others is a ministry that we are all called to, a ministry that is every bit as vital as standing in the pulpit, if not more so. We may not all be called to preach, but we are called to spread the teachings of Jesus by the example of our actions and our service to others.
