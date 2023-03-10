I’m sure we’ve all seen some version of the classic Charles Dickens story, “A Christmas Carol.” It might seem like an odd subject to bring up during our Lenten preparations for Easter, but I think that the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge’s journey is also very appropriate during this time.
I feel that most people have the wrong opinion of Ebeneezer Scrooge. He’s seen as a villain, a black-hearted uncaring enemy of Christmas. Anyone who spoils the holiday fun is called a “Scrooge” or if you aren’t showing the proper Christmas spirit you’re told not to be “such a Scrooge!”
But if the only thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Ebeneezer Scrooge is the terrible way he treated people, then you’re missing the point of the story. “A Christmas Carol” isn’t about a bad man, it’s about a bad man who repents, changes his life and atones for the wrongs he’s done. In other words, it’s a redemption story and perhaps we should actually seek to be more like Scrooge.
If you were asked to quote something Scrooge says in the story, the first thing to come to mind would probably be “Bah, Humbug!” But we forget that Scrooge also said, “I am not the man I was… I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach.”
It’s fitting that this story has become a Christmas tradition, because its redemption story reflects the gift of redemption given to mankind that began at Christmas and was completed at Easter. Even the journey that Scrooge must take before he repents reminds us of what we go through on our own path to salvation.
Before we accept this wonderful gift from our savior Jesus, we need to repent of the lives we lived before we knew Him, and that means facing and understanding the consequences of the things we did in that life. We must reach the sometimes very painful realization of how badly we have sinned. And for some, the final motivator for repentance is the realization of the eternal punishment that they deserve for the life that they lived.
We also need to think about Scrooge’s vow that he will honor Christmas in his heart and try to keep it all the year. It’s easy to kind of settle back into our old ways and attitudes once the initial rush of joy that comes from accepting Jesus’ gift subsides and we deal with the things of the world every day. But notice Scrooge doesn’t say that “he will” keep Christmas every day, he says that he will “try to.”
Often when we say that we will “try to” do something, we do it with the attitude that we are giving ourselves an excuse if we don’t manage to do it. But to me, saying that you will try to do something and really meaning it is almost more of a commitment than saying you will do something. When you say you will do something, there are only two outcomes, you do it, or you don’t. But to say that you will try to do something is a more active promise. It says that you will make a continual effort to do this thing, and even if you should fail to do it you will not give up because of your failure, and you will keep right on trying to accomplish it.
And that is the key to living a Christian life. We can’t say that we will live as Jesus wants us to because we know that there are going to be times that we fail. But when we say that we will try to live as Jesus wants, we are committing ourselves to making a lifetime of effort towards that goal. We are promising that even when we fall flat on our face we won’t give up, we will renew ourselves by coming to God for forgiveness and then trying again. When we commit to our new lives in Jesus, it isn’t the end of our journey, it is only the beginning of one that we will try to stay on the path of for the rest of our lives. No matter how far we may stray, we will do whatever it takes to get back on that path and continue.
As we continue our Lenten preparations, we should ask ourselves if, like Scrooge, we try to honor the meaning of Christmas and keep it in our hearts throughout the year. And at times when you are tempted to let loose with a hearty “Bah, Humbug,” instead remember another famous line from “A Christmas Carol” and say, “God bless us, everyone!”
