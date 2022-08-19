Everyone likes to be appreciated for their accomplishments, there’s nothing wrong with that. But a problem arises when we want to make sure that people know about our accomplishments. It’s one thing to receive recognition, it’s another to seek recognition, to make it the reason for what you do. A humble heart acts to serve others, without humility, we act to serve ourselves.
In Luke chapter 18, Jesus tells this parable. “Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee, standing by himself, was praying thus, ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people: thieves, rogues, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give a tenth of all my income.’ But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even lift up his eyes to heaven but was beating his breast and saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’ I tell you, this man went down to his home justified rather than the other, for all who exalt themselves will be humbled, but all who humble themselves will be exalted.”
For us today, the message of this parable seems obvious. The tax collector who humbly begs forgiveness is the example we are to follow. But to the people who heard this from Jesus for the first time, it was quite shocking. Jesus’ point is the opposite of what was the social norm. To Jesus’ listeners, there would have been nothing wrong with the Pharisee’s prayer.
Righteousness was seen to be a gift from God, a sign of his favor. A righteous man prayed by proudly looking upward, essentially looking God right in the eye. It would have been proper that he proclaimed his prayer for all to see and hear, because it was his duty to show everyone there how he had been blessed by God. It would have been proper to give thanks for being better than other people who were sinners, even to pointing out those like the tax collector who were obviously less favored by God than the Pharisee was. And it would certainly not have been proper for him to ask that his sins be forgiven, that had already been taken care of by the sacrificial offering he left with the temple priest.
The tax collector’s prayer would have been considered to be offensive to God. He knew that he wasn’t worthy to have God hear his prayer since he couldn’t even bring himself to look up as he prayed. And what was with that beating on his breast and asking for God’s mercy? If he wanted to be forgiven, why didn’t he just offer a sacrifice like he was supposed to? You can’t just ask to be forgiven, you have to offer God restitution.
But Jesus tells them that it is the tax collector who will return home justified, looked on with favor by God, his sins forgiven. There are plenty of examples in the Old Testament of God favoring the humble and the lowly. But instead of embracing these verses, the Pharisees were focused totally on the letter of the law. The example they set for their people was that the righteous person was the one who followed all of these rules.
There is a phrase that I have heard people use quite a bit lately, “Christian Pride”. I think that very often, the people who say that they are demonstrating “Christian Pride” are acting a lot like the Pharisee in this parable. They proclaim their own righteousness while pointing out the sins that others are committing. I think that what we should be shooting for is more “Christian Humility.” The tax collector humbled himself, not only before God, but before everyone else in the temple. He went there knowing that he would be scorned and hated, but he did nothing in response to the way he was treated. But he also didn’t allow the judgment of those around him to prevent him from doing what he needed to do, to seek forgiveness from the only person whose judgment mattered to him, his Heavenly Father.
That is the example that we need to follow. Not to judge others, and not to let the judgment of others prevent us from serving God. To not seek to impress people with our righteousness, but to let our actions be an example for them to follow. We cannot serve God if we do so out of pride. Service to God comes from humility, in recognizing that we are unworthy to serve Him.
And in recognizing that all we receive from Him comes to us not because we deserve it, but because He loves us. And in humility, we also know that as He loves us, He also loves all of His children on this earth. As we read in the book of Micah, “He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.