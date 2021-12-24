Have you ever stopped to think about how many times angels appear in the Christmas story? It was an angel who appeared to Joseph. It was an angel who appeared to Mary. It was a host of angels who appeared to the shepherds.
And so, it is no wonder that angels are so often mentioned in our Christmas carols: Angels from the Realms of Glory, Angels We Have Heard on High, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing. In all of these songs (and many others), angels are noted to play an important role in the Nativity.
And in each of these angelic appearances, the sheer glory of these beings instilled fear in those who encountered them, requiring the angels to bring the greeting: “Fear not!”
For the truth of the matter is that angels are not the cute, cuddly cherubs portrayed at the top of our Christmas trees. Rather, they are glorious, powerful, magnificent creatures far beyond anything we can humanly imagine. Appropriately, they fill us with wonder.
But shockingly, there is something which causes angels to wonder: you. Yes, you read that correctly. Angels marvel at you. Specifically, they wonder the fact that God sent His very own Son Jesus to the earth as a human to rescue you from your sins. It is this Good News of the Gospel that causes angels to shake their heads in absolute wonder. 1 Peter 1:12 says, “Do you realize how fortunate you are? Angels would have given anything to be in on this (MSG)!”
I imagine what most causes angels to wonder and to marvel at our salvation is that they cannot experience it. There are obedient angels, and there are fallen angels. But there are no saved angels.
Only humans can be redeemed. Only humans can experience firsthand and personally God’s saving grace proclaimed in John 3:16-17: “For God so love the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.”
You see, angels are onlookers to salvation. But we are participants.
Which leaves us with two important questions today: 1) Are you personally a participant in God’s saving grace? Have you turned from your sin and turned to God alone for forgiveness, through faith in the shed blood of Jesus on the cross? If not, there is no better time than right now to experience the wonder of the Gospel for yourself. 2) If you are a participant in God’s saving grace, have you lost the wonder of it all? Do you have the wonder of the angels at the marvelous mystery of God’s saving grace for humanity?
There’s an old hymn entitled “The Wonder of It All”. The chorus goes like this: “O, the wonder of it all! The wonder of it all! Just to think that God loves me.”
During this Christmas week, may something of the wonder of the angels well up within us, expressing itself in exuberant worship and thanksgiving.
