Persistence is a funny thing. When we’re being persistent, we see it as a virtue, a sign of conviction. But when we’re experiencing someone else’s persistence, it’s a nuisance, a sign of their stubbornness.
When someone describes another person as being persistent, it isn’t always meant as a compliment. Because of this, sometimes we’re afraid to be persistent ourselves, we worry that we will just annoy the person we’re trying to persuade, that we’ll wind up doing more harm than good.
But what happens when the person we’re afraid of annoying is God? Some people approach prayer fearfully. They worry that they are somehow bothering God, especially when it comes to asking Him for something more than once, as if that shows a lack of faith that He heard them the first time, or that they’re daring to try to get Him to change his mind about His answer. What they don’t realize is that God wants us to have the faith to be persistent in our prayers to Him.
Jesus tells us this Himself. In Chapter 18 of Luke’s Gospel, He tells the parable of the widow and the judge. The judge “neither feared God nor had respect for people,” and refused to hear the widow’s case. But the widow was persistent and continued day after day to come to the judge until finally he relented, not because he finally realized she deserved justice, but simply to get her to stop bothering him.
Jesus ends the parable by telling us, “Listen to what the unjust judge says. And will not God grant justice to His chosen ones who cry to him day and night? Will He delay long in helping them?”
Jesus’ point is that, if even an unrighteous judge who cares for no one will eventually respond to the pleas of a widow, then how much more will a just and caring God respond to those who cry out to Him. If the judge, who neither feared God nor cared about his fellow man, finally did the right thing just to get the widow off his back, then how much more will God, who sacrificed His only begotten Son out of love for we sinners, do what is best for us? Jesus assures us that God listens and will surely grant grace to those who cry out to Him.
The contrasts between the judge and God are many. The judge doesn’t care about justice. God does. The judge cares about himself. God cares about us. The judge didn’t want to hear from the widow even though she had the right. God wants to hear from us even though we don’t have the right. The biggest contrast between us and the widow, however, is that the widow has a case. We don’t. The widow had the right to demand satisfaction from the judge. We have no right to even beg for anything from God. But despite this, we are told to pray always and never to lose heart. God will listen to our prayers, not because he has to, but because out of love for us he wants to.
Have you ever stopped to consider how amazing this gift of being able to pray is? We don’t need to go through special intermediaries, we don’t have to prove ourselves worthy, we don’t need to go to a particular place, or even pray in a particular manner. Each of us at any time, wherever we are, can simply talk to God and have the assurance that our prayers are not only heard, but are welcomed and encouraged by Him.
God welcomes our prayers. Even when we are just asking him for something we are still praising him by acknowledging that we need him to help us. When we come to him repeatedly we aren’t doing so because we are doubting that he heard us, or because we are trying to persuade him, but because we know that we need his assistance continually. We needed him to help us yesterday, we need him today and we will need him tomorrow. If anything, the disrespect comes when we don’t take our needs to God, because then we are saying that His help isn’t needed, that we can take care of things ourselves.
Our loving Father in Heaven makes it so easy for us to speak to Him, so why should we be at all hesitant to be faithfully persistent in using this wonderful gift?
