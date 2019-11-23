Another person died of an opiate overdose in Wexford County recently. Ryan Kleeman left behind a child, a loving family, and friends.
The reason I’m writing this Op-Ed is that the specific circumstances of this death are alarmingly outrageous. Somebody injected this man with a combination of the soft drink Mello Yello and Suboxone (a daily medication used by people as an alternative to heroin and illicit opiates) attempting to reverse the overdose. This was a very-low-probability-of-success action that failed. Regardless of the other details of this tragic death and criminal investigation, the key red flag for me is that there wasn’t the overdose reversal drug Naloxone nearby.
Why isn’t there a nonjudgmental place in Cadillac where people who use drugs can go for overdose reversal training and Narcan/Naloxone, clean supplies to prevent the spread of diseases like Hepatitis C and B and HIV? Why isn’t there a place free of stigma that a person addicted to drugs can go to have a wound looked at, or talk to a recovery coach staff member about treatment? My point is that without recovery community run needle exchanges, and drop-ins, life-saving drugs like Naloxone continuously fail to be positioned where they are needed most: in the hands of people who use drugs who are in the immediate proximity to overdose situations.
Healthcare workers, first responders, and local health departments do their part in stopping overdose. Nevertheless, they do not reach the most at-risk people unless someone calls 911. Many people who use drugs choose to avoid doctors, choose to not call 911, and choose to not use health department needle exchanges and other services for a myriad of reasons. Shame, stigma, and fear of legal consequences are included in these reasons.
I’m an outreach worker with the non-profit Harm Reduction Michigan. Non-profit recovery community organizations like Harm Reduction Michigan meet addicts where they are, not where we want them to be. The importance of having a connection with someone, fighting their isolation with them, and empathizing rather than sympathizing, because we’ve been there and have since gotten to the other side of the seemingly hopeless helplessness of chaotic drug use, is without match. Some of the services that we provide for free include: Overdose prevention and education, and kits with Naloxone. Fentanyl test strips for identifying the presence of Fentanyl in other substances. Syringe access and disposal; we collect the dirty needles and get them off the street to reduce the transmission of diseases like HIV, and Hepatitis from accidental needle pokes. We teach people sterile techniques so they minimize their chances of death, infection, and disease for themselves, their family and their community.
People need to be as healthy as possible when they decide to change their lifestyle, try to transition into recovery, or get back into recovery after a relapse. We provide free education and testing for HIV and Hepatitis B and C, and linkage to care, peer recovery support, and assisted referrals to substance use disorder treatment. These things and more, help to bring connection to an addict. It is said that the opposite of addiction is connection. Most importantly, we model that recovery is possible. All services are confidential.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, participants in needle exchange programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment programs. They are 3.5 times more likely to stop injecting drugs. It’s been shown that needle exchanges don’t increase drug consumption. They increase safety. A citation from a National Association of Counties report describes Madison County, Indiana shutting down their health department run syringe access program. Two years later Madison County commissioners voted unanimously to resume a modified version of the program — this time run by a non-profit instead of the county. A report in the Herald Bulletin Oct. 18, 2018 claims better results from this shift from government to non-profit in Madison County.
The U.S. Surgeon General recently released the Health and Human Services/ Center for Disease Control recommendations to expand the use of Naloxone to reverse opioid overdose. Http://www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/priorities/opiods-and-addiction/naloxone-advisory/index.html. In the advisory it states that Naloxone needs to be in the hands of first responders and community members. People who use heroin are on this list as well. The nationwide recommendation is that we do whatever it takes to get these lifesaving tools out to the street and in peoples’ homes where they can be most effective at preventing death from respiratory failure associated with opioid overdoses.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released some numbers to me. In 2018, 9,331 overdose kits were reported as being distributed in Michigan via peer-to-peer distribution. In other words, Naloxone was distributed, and people were trained in its usage outside of a professional/medical setting. Most of these were distributed through local needle exchanges and blood testing sites and drop ins. This is where people who use drugs go when they want harm reduction supplies. Of the 9,331 kits, there were 779 successful overdose reversals reported. I believe these numbers are higher due to under reporting. Each of these “saves‘ is an opportunity for an addict to live another day. It’s an opportunity for them to break free from addiction and start to turn it around once they are ready to do so.
In my work throughout the state, I interact with many people who use drugs, who are recovering from substance use disorder, or are extremely concerned with the wellbeing of a loved one. I often see or talk with people from Wexford County. They come to Harm Reduction Michigan asking for overdose supplies and help. They’ve asked us to create a presence in Cadillac. Through tears I’ve heard a woman plead for us to, “Help me save my town ‘ and “How can I save my town?‘ from yet another person. We don’t have all the answers to the overdose crisis. Nobody does. We do have the success of evidence-based peer to peer distribution and other proven methods that can significantly reduce the harms associated with chaotic drug use and the associated deaths of loved ones in a community.
Derrick Smith is an Outreach Specialist and Certified Peer Recovery Coach who has five years’ experience in the mental health, harm reduction and substance use disorder fields. Smith has a B.A. from Michigan State University in pre-law and political science. He is in long-term recovery from his own substance use disorder.
