Several years ago, the world mourned the death of Coca-Cola executive, Roberto Goizueta. He was a consummate leader — a financial wizard. Anyone who has owned Coca-Cola stock during his leadership of the company is grateful: Goizueta took Coke and made it an international franchise.
Multiplied millions of people in this world have yet to hear the name of Jesus, but you and I both know that everyone on the planet knows about Coca-Cola. Had you invested a dollar in Coke in 1981 when Goizueta became the CEO, at his death in 1997, your one dollar would have been worth $65. It was Goizueta who took Coke from a $4 billion company to a $150 billion company.
I wonder what criteria are used when we define wealth? How do we evaluate that criterion? And, perhaps most importantly, what does the Bible say about materialism — about the accumulation of capital — about this seemingly insatiable desire within every one of us to grab‚ to have‚ to acquire, to get rather than to give?
The prophet Amos mounted the pulpit of human history during the eighth century B.C. and railed against the materialistic culture of his day. And his culture didn’t care for his message. He was against the exploitation of the poor that was taking place. He says that in the courts of law, the poor have been disenfranchised and justice is an impossibility. So self-indulgent were the northern people that, according to Amos, they built houses of ivory and lived in luxury. All of their stocks were splitting and rising. Amos was saying, “The problem is not wealth. The problem is wealth without compassion.” When he began to speak of injustices and that something should be done about them, they’d just as soon he’d shut up.
The problem is not prosperity. The problem is prosperity without justice. The challenge is not to abandon an opportunity to better oneself. The problem is when we better ourselves at the expense of others, and we forget the least of these in our train of affluence. Amos said, “Seek good, not evil that you may live. Hate evil, love good, maintain justice in the courts. And then perhaps the Lord God Almighty will have mercy.” What’s he saying?
He’s saying that if having it all means disregarding others... having a contempt for other people; if in your acquiring you are distancing people from you and with a belligerent, arrogant attitude, shoving people away because you have arrived, then you don’t have anything. You are a hollow man, an empty woman. And God has always called His people to engage the world He created.
At times I hear people complaining about the Christian church as an entity that should “shut up and keep its views to itself.” Especially in the area of social policy and ethical decisions — “your opinions are your own, so keep them in your own little circle and realize we don’t care what you believe.”
I wonder if those folks would be interested in knowing what we believe about the injustices that plague our society and, more than that, what God expects His Church’s response should be. I wonder if those folks would be interested in knowing we believe that children shouldn’t go hungry from the government provided lunch at their school on Friday until they get back to the government provided breakfast on Monday?
I wonder if those who seem to take particular pleasure in railing against the Christian church would be interested in knowing what we believe about those who are caught in the cracks of employment (or non-employment)? We believe that when they and their children need some aid so they don’t have to go to bed cold or on an empty stomach, God expects us to open our mouth and our wallets. Do those dear folk really think that the food pantries of the churches of this community are there so that Christians can pat themselves on the back?
I wonder if those folks who would love us to just stop communicating to the culture at large would include us helping those who need emotional support? I wonder if when the church in Cadillac offers (and succeeds in) the mentoring of at risk students in all the elementary schools of this community without “sneaking” prayer into the schools or “preaching Jesus” or inviting those children to “a church service...” I wonder if those who call the Christian Church self-serving really want us to keep to ourselves?
When help is offered to those suffering from divorce and marital demise... When somebody has been hired into the plant but they don’t have the money for a pair of steel-toed shoes that are required... When the homeless are cared for and the orphan is not left to themselves, or when the unborn are advocated for and given a voice, should we really just mind our own business and keep to ourselves? Some have. Many others have said, “no way.”
Oh, I know. Some will look at this article and, perhaps, simply find another way to snarl at Christians and claim that we are just calling attention to ourselves. But what if we as believers really take seriously the fact that our God calls on us to make a tangible difference in the lives of people and their struggles? What if we take seriously the Scripture that tells us to “Seek good, not evil that you may live... hate evil, love good, maintain justice in the courts...?”
The truth is that God has called on the Church of Jesus Christ to represent Him in this world with His mercy, His compassion and His justice. As Christ-followers we can do no less. And I, for one, am not only glad that believers in the greater Cadillac area take that seriously, but also that the community has (by-and-large) welcomed what we come to offer.
