One of the most memorable pieces of nothing from the toys of my childhood was a product called “Silly Putty.” It was remarkable in its simplicity, like the “Yo-yo” or the “Hula-hoop” or the “Slinky.” It had three characteristics that drew children to it:
It was flexible — you could stretch it in all kinds of ways. It would bounce — just like rubber. It would reproduce images it was pressed into.
And, coincidentally, these things have been the same things that have impressed me as I look at congregations who are looking to bring the love of God to people and disciple its own. The Church needs to be flexible. We live in a time where transitions and adaptability are key. We are also called upon to bounce back when faced with adversity and oppression. And certainly reproducing the Image of Christ in situation after situation is a part of our daily mission.
We are among those who are called fools or foolish (“Silly” if you will). But the Word of God says, “We are fools for Christ’s sake...” Thank God for those “Silly Putty” Christians who stay soft and supple. They continue to flex when the legalism of others breaks them — but stay firm on God’s Word. They bounce back when the World, the Flesh and the Devil knock them down. And, they strive to maintain the Image of Christ as they deal with people and their situations, problems, and difficulties. We are His ambassadors! Let me highlight some of the character qualities the “silly” Church of Jesus Christ needs to embody to stay relevant.
Empowering Leadership: Leaders of growing churches don’t try to build up their own power to become all powerful. They consider helping other believers develop greater degrees of gift-based service as their most important task. Equip, support, motivate and mentor is the job description of good leaders.
Gift-Oriented Ministry: God determines beforehand which believer should best serve which ministries in the church. The role of leadership is to help the membership identify, integrate and then support them into those ministries.
Passionate Spirituality: Faith lived out with commitment, fire and enthusiasm. The methods a church uses are really a secondary concern. What good is the most modern engine when the gas tank is empty, and when there is no energy?
Functional Structures: The principle is simply this — Church structures are never an end in themselves but only a means to an end. The problems come when traditionalism says, “Church methods have to stay the way I’m used to them” (i.e. “the same way I feel comfortable because I’m used to doing things this way”).
Inspiring Worship Services: The key criterion is this: Is the worship service an inspiring experience for those who attend it? Those coming to worship in order to fulfill some type of “Christian Duty” are usually opposed to the service being “uplifting” or dare I say “fun.” Do we really believe we’re just doing God a favor?
Holistic Small Groups: A place where individual Christians can find intimate community, practical help and intensive spiritual interaction. Do we find applicable insights to everyday issues of life?
Need-Oriented Evangelism: Church growth is inconceivable without evangelism. And that growth is based on conversion, not transfer. Sharing the gospel in ways that meet the questions and needs of non-Christians should be paramount.
Loving Relationships: “Silly” churches manifest a measurably higher “love quotient” than stagnant or declining ones. The understanding of the phrase “love quotient” shouldn’t be much different than that of a marriage relationship. (E.g. Quality time; depth of relationship; encouragement; knowledge about personal needs; and laughter.) Unfeigned, practical love endows a church with a much greater magnetic power than all the marketing efforts in the world.
These are universally valid principles applicable to churches anywhere. These qualities can be applied to our own situation, even though the results will look different from church to church. (It’s not just methodology.) Each of these principles has a positive relationship with both the qualitative and the quantitative growth of the church.
Are you actively involved in helping grow these characteristics in the “silly” congregation you’re in?
