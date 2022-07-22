“Each day of our lives we make deposits in the memory banks of our children.” — Chuck Swindoll
While enjoying an early morning view of Lake Cadillac from the downtown pier, two fellows toting fishing gear took up residence nearby. Based on conjectures of their approximate ages and receipt of their spirited chatter, I surmised they were father and son out for a time of companionship. Knowing that I’m not very accurate at age guessing, I also theorized the older gentleman might have been a grandfather. However, I realized my speculations were not correct when I overheard the boy reference the elder companion as Mr. White.
I watched the two quickly take up positions, rig their gear, bait their hooks and execute rather fine casts. They and I focused attention on the floating bobbers, hoping for some action. Disappointment was not going to occur that morning as the young fellow’s bobber quickly submerged and the line extending from his fishing rod went taut. Following a series of hand cranks and nervous anticipation, a beautiful sunlit bluegill emerged.
The landing afforded me the opportunity to walk over and congratulate the lad. Before I could do so, he had already deposited the live fish into a bucket of cool lake water, rebaited his hook, and made a spot-on cast to the mark of his prior catch. After my quick glimpse of his feisty prize and expression of well done, I walked over and introduced myself to the older gent.
During the exchange of pleasantries, the gentleman candidly opined that he and the lad had become friends through a local mentoring program jointly sponsored by the man’s church in concert with area schools. According to the gentleman, the program pairs adults with young people who need guidance and support coping with basic day-to-day challenges, help with academic competence, and/or assistance in addressing life skill needs.
He stated he had been a mentor to the young fishing buddy for the past three years. He meets with the boy an hour or two each week at his school, along with an occasional outing such as today’s fishing trip. He quietly noted that prior to their connection, the boy’s parents had divorced with the father moving from the area. Since the move, there has been no contact between the father and son. It left the boy confused, angry and lost.
“I can’t replace his dad,” stated the gentleman, “but hopefully I am bringing some caring and consistency into his life. He needed a cheerleader. I believe Christ placed me in the position of that person.”
Later, the encounter reminded me that Christ readily acknowledged the value of children, their needs, and their receptive natures. Christ clearly advocated the importance of guiding their lives, calling upon His followers to do so.
We find, for instance, in Mark 10:13-16 that God’s Word tells us: “And they were bringing children to him that he might touch them, and the disciples rebuked them. But when Jesus saw it, he was indignant and said to them, ‘Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.’ And he took them in his arms and blessed them, laying his hands on them.”
Further, in 3 John 1:4, Christ tells us that He has no greater joy than to hear that His children are walking in the truth.
In the Wexford County area, a range of research endeavors indicate that there are many children struggling to maintain healthy self-esteem and confidence in themselves due to family issues, peer stresses and shifting societal influences. As Christ would tell us, a positive mentoring relationship can help them see themselves more accurately while helping them recognize their worth and strengths.
Very importantly, it will also demonstrate the teaching and ways of Christ as they experience kindness and love. Doctor Tony Evans, Senior Pastor of the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dallas, Texas, is quoted as saying; “The best way for you to inspire kids to have their own faith is for them to witness your faith—not only in your words, but in your actions.”
As our earlier Mr. White conveyed, there are children out there needing cheerleaders. There is a strong possibility Christ wants you to fill that role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.