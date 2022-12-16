I have always been intrigued by military special forces of all kinds, but in particular, Navy SEALS. I have the utmost respect for their training, discipline and commitment to excellence. When called upon, these brave warriors are ready to lay it all on the line and fulfill whatever mission is assigned to them. Sometimes the mission is to go into harm’s way and rescue those who are being held captive.
One example was the rescue of 27-year-old American Paul Walton, who was kidnapped on October 27, 2020 by armed gunmen in Nigeria. Then on October 31, 30 operators from SEAL Team Six parachuted in to the area, covering the remaining three miles on foot to the site where Walton was being held, and engaged the captors. After a brief but intense firefight, Walton was rescued and flown to safety. The Pentagon put out the following statement: “U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men. This American citizen is safe and is not in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S. military personnel were injured during the operation.”
There is a very real sense in which Christmas is all about a rescue mission for the purpose of setting spiritual captives free. In Luke 4:18 Jesus identifies Himself as the fulfillment of Isaiah 61:1: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed (ESV).”
You talk about Special Forces! One consistent thread that runs throughout the Bible is the truth that since the Fall, the whole world is in a state of spiritual bondage, being held captive by sin and Satan. 1 John 5:19 says plainly that, “the whole world lies in the power of the evil one (ESV).”
Like Paul Walton, we are hostages in need of rescue. And so God sent His best, His very own Son on the ultimate rescue mission, to save us from sin, death, and hell. As it says in John 3:17: “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him (ESV).”
But unlike the Paul Walton rescue where “No U.S. military personnel were injured during the operation”, the mission to rescue us cost Jesus our Rescuer His very life. He was nailed to a rugged cross as the penalty for our sin. And now because of His death, we can live a free and abundant life, both now and for all eternity.
I wonder in what state you find yourself today: captive to sin and Satan, or free in Jesus Christ? The truth of the matter is that the price has been paid, the victory has been won, your freedom has been secured, but you have to walk out of that prison cell — by faith in Jesus Christ. Christmas is all about our Savior “parachuting” into enemy territory to rescue us. We celebrate the glorious truth that “who the Son sets free is free indeed (John 8:36, ESV).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.