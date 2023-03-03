One of the most familiar stories from the Gospels. One that we hear frequently during this time of Lent is Jesus clearing the merchants and the money changers from the Temple. It is one of the few events mentioned in all four Gospels, but the Gospel of John’s version is slightly different.
In the synoptic gospels, Matthew, Mark and Luke, this event takes place after the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. At this point, Jesus is well known among the people and His reputation is firmly established.
But the timing of this is very different in John’s Gospel. It takes place right after the wedding in Cana where Jesus turns the water into wine.
Jesus goes from Cana to the Temple for Passover, where He drives out the sellers of the sacrificial animals and overturns the tables of the money changers. But this isn’t the well-known Jesus of the other three gospels doing this, this is His first public appearance. The people at the temple have no idea who He is or why he is doing this. In fact, it’s not the temple authorities, but the people themselves, who confront Jesus.
So why does John use this as Jesus’ introduction to the people? Because by Jesus’ actions, His disciples and we ourselves learn something very important about Jesus and what motivates Him. John 2:17 tells us, “His disciples remembered that it was written, ‘Zeal for Your house will consume me.’”
John stresses the spiritual connection between God and His son. He begins his gospel by telling us that Jesus was the word that was with God and was God. And what we learn here is that Jesus burns with zeal for God. That His purpose on Earth is God’s purpose.
The verse that comes to the disciples when they see Jesus clear the temple is from the 69th psalm, verse 9: “It is zeal for your house that has consumed me; the insults of those who insult you have fallen on me.” The reason Jesus responds as He does to the commerce taking place at the temple is simply because the merchants’ presence there is an insult to God. And in everything that Jesus does or will do, God comes first. He doesn’t clear the temple for the sake of the people there, he doesn’t use it to provide one of His teachable moments, He does it to defend God and to protect his sacred temple.
John wants to make sure that we understand this about Jesus right from the start. That at His core he is filled with zeal for God and that everything that he does is done in service to God.
This understanding of the zeal that drives Jesus also should stand as an example to us of how strongly we should feel about serving God. We need to burn with a zeal for God, to want to stand up for Him, to defend Him and do His will. But we also need to remember Paul’s warning in Romans about zeal without knowledge. That we can have zeal while being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and seek to establish our own righteousness without submitting to the righteousness of God.
We are imperfect. We don’t have the absolute assurance that Jesus had that He was acting in God’s will. We are capable of letting our own personal outrage lead us to do things that we say are in defense of God that are actually defenses of our own feelings and prejudices. Our zeal must be wielded in the light of what we have been taught by Jesus, of His direct instructions to us that we show His love, compassion and forgiveness.
The first thing we should do in our zeal to serve and defend God is to turn that zeal inwards. We are each of us a temple to the glory of God, and before we start driving off the merchants in someone else’s temple, we need to make certain that they haven’t set up shop in ours. We need to take a deep look at ourselves and have the zeal to be willing to root out the things in our own lives that are insults to God.
We need that zeal to be able to get around our own rationales, the excuses we make to ourselves as to why we still haven’t discarded these things that we know prevent us from serving God, whether they are active insults to Him, or even just clutter that is distracting us from Him.
When we accepted our new lives through the salvation that Jesus bought for us, we were given as a dwelling for him free from the clutter of our former lives. We need to be willing to turn to God, to ask for strength and guidance, to make certain that we haven’t reclaimed the things that kept us from Him in the first place, and to clear them out with zeal when we have.
