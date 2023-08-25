In 1 Peter, Chapter 3, we are instructed to “Always be ready to make your defense to anyone who demands from you an accounting for the hope that is in you.” The word that Peter uses in the Greek is “apologia”, which is where we get the word “apologize” from. So, in essence, Peter is telling us that we need to be ready to apologize for the hope that is in us, which is our faith.
That may seem an odd thing to tell us, but “apologize” is a word whose meaning has shifted over the years. When we think of apologizing today, we think of saying that we are sorry for something we regret. But its original meaning is quite different. Originally, it meant to offer an explanation for, or to speak out in defense of something. From this we get the branch of theology known as Apologetics, which is the study of explaining questions about Christianity.
Unfortunately, very often today when people speak of their faith, they apologize for it in the modern sense of the word. Instead of defending and explaining their beliefs, they say that they’re sorry for them, like they are an inconvenience that they regret causing other people to have to deal with. What we need to be able to do is to apologize for our faith in the original meaning of the word, to defend it and to be prepared to offer explanations for it. This is important, not only for our own spiritual growth, but it is vital if we are to spread our faith to others that we are able to say why we believe these things.
The first step to being prepared to defend and explain your faith may seem obvious, but it is something that can cause people to hesitate to answer when they are asked about their beliefs. And that is to make certain that you know yourself what it is you believe in. Sometimes people have a sort of nebulous cloud of belief, they will tell you that they believe in God and in salvation through Jesus Christ, but when they are asked to give details about their faith, they draw a blank.
We need to think of ourselves as being students of our faith and to seek to continually expand our education. It isn’t necessary to be a Bible history expert or master theologian, but unless we know ourselves not just what we believe but why we believe it, we really can’t give others an effective explanation of our faith.
Peter also points out that when we are asked to give a defense of our faith, we should do it with gentleness and reverence. Some translations say respect instead of reverence, and I think that is a good word to keep in mind when called to speak about our faith to others. The point is not to get into an argument, or to belittle what someone else may believe, or to speak down to them if they have no faith of their own. We need to always remember that everything we do should be done in the spirit of the love of Jesus, and simply explaining with respect what you believe will do more to possibly sway that person’s opinions than getting into a heated, name calling confrontation with them.
The most important thing you must do to defend your faith is to make sure that you live according to it. If you don’t live by your faith, then no explanation you can give will be able to defend it. Unfortunately, there are people who see Christians as hypocrites, and even more unfortunate is the fact that in many cases these people have had experiences that confirm their opinion. In order to make a valid defense of your faith, you have to be able to show that you “walk the walk” and not just “talk the talk.” You can’t defend your faith if it is not reflected in your everyday life!
Nothing that we can say will make people believe our message about Jesus unless they first see Jesus living in us. We have to be the Good News before we can share the Good News. Earlier in 1st Peter chapter 3, verses 8 and 9, he tells us to “have unity of spirit, sympathy, love for one another, a tender heart and a humble mind. Do not repay evil for evil or abuse for abuse, but, on the contrary, repay with a blessing.”
If we lead our lives as examples of our faith, then that example will open the door to allow us to explain our faith, and to lead others to join us in it.
