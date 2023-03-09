The word “deserve” is defined in the dictionary as to have or show qualities of reward. It means that one should rightly receive something good or bad because of his or her own action or inaction.
We hear it daily. “I deserve” then fill in the blank — respect, forgiveness, free something, a raise, and more. The list of what we think we deserve seems infinite.
Certainly, there are times that the word “deserve” is used appropriately; however, most often its true meaning or value depends upon the application of another word — “earn.”
The dictionary defines “earn” as to receive in return for effort, to make worthy, or obtain for action. The use of the words “deserve” and “earn” are so rarely used together as logic would dictate. What we deserve depends on what we have earned, be it good or bad.
What may confuse some people is the mistake of using “deserve” when they really mean “want.” What we get based on our wants, like what we deserve, depends upon what we have earned. It is simply a return on our investment. We do not deserve things simply because we want them and we exist.
There is no shortage of memes, people, politicians, talk shows, and groups eager to feed into our selfishness, desires, and insecurities. These peddlers of needful things recognize our want to feel good. They are quick to tell us what we want to hear. Instead of telling us to go out and earn what we want, they seek to make us reliant on them and whatever thing, policy, or belief they are eager to sell.
Another often misused word is “entitled.” It is defined as the fact of having a right to something. It is also defined as the belief that one is inherently deserving of privileges or special treatment. Similar with the word “deserve,” many fail to connect the word “entitled” to the word “earn.”
So why the grammar lesson?
It is not to sound preachy. It is to be encouraging.
As we prepare for spring and the new hope of seasonal change, it may also be a time take stock of ourselves and our lives, then seek ways to improve. I propose we start with a look at these simple words and their place in our lives.
There is a cultural phenomenon of passivity that seems rampant in the world. Maybe it is simply longstanding human nature and now is our generations’ time to face it. Regardless, maybe it is time to take a stand against the misuse of these words.
I am reminded of Carl Jung, who said, and I paraphrase, we can choose to believe that we are what happens to us, or we can choose who we want to become. One choice makes us passive participants in life reliant on the words, actions, and propaganda of others. The other makes us active participants and individuals responsible for who we are, what we become, and how our lives unfold.
If we chose to focus on what we think we deserve, we are destined to be unhappy inert beings and victims of life. By taking a stand against the word “deserve” and focusing on the word “earn,” we are deciding a better path. We begin to see that we and our lives are mostly the products of our own actions and inactions.
Those peddlers who sell us their wares are like drug dealers seeking to feed and benefit from our addiction. They tell us to place blame for our unmet wants and the positions of our lives on others. They would rather we be weak and reliant on them and the things they sell. Without our complicity, however, their actual relevance to our lives dissolves.
It is instinctive to gravitate to things that simply make us feel better. Hearing that we are not to blame for our lots in this world or being told we deserve something greater makes for nice feelings. However, we must be alert and never forget the importance of the other word “earn.”
General Colin Powell said, “a dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes heart, determination, and hard work.” Coach Vince Lombardi said, “the price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.”
In taking a stand against the word “deserve” and replacing it with “earn” whenever we can, we are choosing to tell those who seek to enslave us that we will not feed false needs and insecurities. We chose to see our strengths and realize that what we want in this world we get by earning it through hard work, investment, and dedication.
As we entered this a new year, I was reminded of the words of Benjamin Franklin who said, “be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better (person).” Lately, as I have thought about even my own changes, I have been reminded of William Ernest Henley’s poem Invictus. May we all find our “unconquerable soul” and say, that with God helping, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”
This does not mean that we forget the importance of unearned gifts like grace and love. Certainly, we do not walk this world alone. Some need our help in obtaining even their basic needs. May we always be sensitive to know when and where our aid is genuinely needed.
By shifting our focus from what we think we deserve to what we earn, we chose to improve ourselves, our lives, and the lives of those around us. May we use the word “deserve” sparingly and dedicate our efforts to earn the things we want. Then, may we impress this lesson upon our children so they too feel empowered in the paths of their own lives.
Jason Elmore is the Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee counties.
