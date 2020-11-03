Most election nights we know who the winners are, but this is 2020 so to believe things will be normal would be just abnormal.
Record turnout is expected throughout the country. That along with the huge number of people voting absentee means that votes will take longer to count.
So do not expect to see final results late Tuesday night or even early Wednesday morning in many races. In fact, it is highly possible that some votes may take days to count.
On a state and national level results are usually given by precinct, but since many votes are coming by absentee ballots many precincts will not have complete numbers. Absentee votes generally take longer to count. It is possible precinct totals may not be complete. This is mainly a concern on the national and state level.
Locally, though, we expect to have results by late Tuesday, early Wednesday morning. Our local clerks and election workers have done an outstanding job handling elections and have reliable systems in place to record and report vote totals. We do expect local results to come in later than they did in the August primary. Official results, which are released following certification by the board of canvassers won’t happen in some local counties until Thursday, when the boards will meet.
With long voting lines expected Tuesday, plus the number of absentee ballots that will need to be counted, we may not know the results of the presidential race, or even the U.S. Senate race in Michigan for days after Tuesday. If that is the case, don’t suspect voter fraud. It is even possible a candidate could declare victory on Tuesday night prematurely because a large number of votes still had not been counted. That, too, would not indicate voter fraud.
What to expect is that votes will be counted, and expect it will take longer this year.
For all races outside of our coverage area we will rely on The Associated Press. Stories and updates will be posted on our website throughout the night Tuesday. We will have local results online as well under the Election 2020 button at cadillacnews.com.
We will print the results that we have in Wednesday’s newspaper and run the most up-to-date AP stories that we can in the paper, too. Just know that many national stories will not have final results. And, remember results are not official until approved by boards of canvassers.
Another thing to keep an eye on is lawsuits. We have already seen a tremendous number of lawsuits regarding the voting process, indicating that if there is a close race you can expect it to end up in court.
We will be working hard to provide you with accurate results in a timely manner under these uncertain circumstances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.