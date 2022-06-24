A man in a fancy car had just pulled out of a car wash and was wiping it down when he saw a man walking in his direction. The approaching stranger appeared to have no clean clothes or money. The driver didn’t want to be bothered. When he saw the man walking toward him, his immediate thought was, “I hope he doesn’t ask me for money.” To his surprise the man in the ragged clothes walked past him without saying a word on his way to a bench to wait for the bus.
The awkward silence was broken when the stranger said to the driver, “That’s a pretty car you’ve got there!” The man smiled and said “Thanks!” Afterwards the homeless man sat there quietly. The driver was expecting to hear a plea for money, at any moment, but the request never came. As the silence lingered, something inside the driver said, “Ask him if he needs any help.” The car owner knew what the answer would be, yet reluctantly he asked the question, “Do you need any help?” The stranger gave the car owner a three word answer the car owner would never forget.
Usually, we look for wisdom from scholars, philosophers, and intellectuals, but that day the affluent man was the one who received a much-needed handout. When he asked the question, ‘do you need any help?’ the man in ragged clothes wisely replied, “Don’t we all?” Up to that point, the wealthy man was feeling superior. He was successful and important compared to this bum, that is, until he was slapped across the face with the question, “Don’t we all?” Those words still ring true. No matter how much we possess or have accomplished, we still need help. On the flip side, no matter how little we own or how many problems we have, we can still help others.
A man was walking out of a building in a large city. Upon approaching the door, he noticed a woman walking toward the exit behind him, so he stopped to hold the door for her. The outspoken feminist said to the man, “You don’t have to hold open the door, because I’m a woman!” To which he replied, “I didn’t do it because you’re a woman. I did it because it’s the right thing to do!” It’s always the right time to do the right thing. The Bible admonishes us to live good lives and invest our time into helping others. On our own, this can be difficult, but as we yield to the Holy Spirit, He can produce in us the fruit of goodness, which is never out of season. As goodness is produced in us, we can show God’s goodness to others (Galatians 5:22).
As a hospice chaplain, after a long year of being restricted from visiting people in the nursing home, I was glad when I was able to return to Samaritas. As you have may have experienced, jumping through the hoops and working through the regulations surrounding COVID-19 were quite challenging. Fortunately, when I returned to the facility for the first time, I was glad I was on my best behavior. The receptionist who walked me through the process recognized me as the one who has been preaching at her church. This incident served as a reminder that you never know who is watching.
I enjoy helping others. We can help others by giving a smile, a compliment, a look of affirmation, a note of encouragement, or a financial donation. Your thoughtfulness, love, and generosity will do more than you will ever know because we never know what’s going on in a person’s life. They may appear to have it all together but looks can be deceiving. Your act of kindness may be what they need to make it through a long day. “Our Daily Bread” told the story of a man who was in the habit of paying for the order of the person in the car behind him at the drive-through. On one occasion he discovered that his gift of kindness on July 18, 2017, caused the person in the car behind him to reconsider their plans to take their own life later that day.
Les Brown said, “if you help others achieve their dreams you will achieve yours.” Napoleon Hill believed “you can succeed best and quickest by helping others.” And Actress Audrey Hepburn said, “Remember, if you ever need a helping hand, it’s at the end of your arm. Remember you have two hands: the first is to help yourself, the second is to help others.” Need any help? Don’t we all? Don’t look down on people or see them as a bother. Why not view every encounter as an opportunity to provide a helping hand to someone who may not be able to stand on their own. Your help may be just what they need to renew their confidence in the goodness of humanity. Your helping hand may be the lift they need to get back on track to make their dreams come true. Everyone needs some help, and there’s never a bad time to do something good!
