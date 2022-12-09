When we hear the name “Ebenezer,” we inevitably think of that cold-hearted miser with the last name Scrooge in Charles Dickens’s story “A Christmas Carol.” Dickens described Scrooge like this: “The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shriveled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice.”
Over the years, “Ebenezer Scrooge” has become synonymous with all who despise Christmas — those who would replace “Merry Christmas!” with “Bah! Humbug!” So, why in this season of Advent, of Christmas merriment, would we be encouraged to embrace Ebenezer?
The reason is this — long before the name Ebenezer appeared in “A Christmas Carol” it appeared in our Bibles, in 1 Samuel 7. And that Ebenezer had a very different meaning. The setting was the end of the time period of the judges. The prophet Samuel was on the scene, leading Israel in a season of repentance and revival. The Philistines came against Israel in battle, but God gave to His people a mighty victory, which was described in 1 Samuel 7:10: “As Samuel was offering up the burnt offering, the Philistines drew near to attack Israel. But the LORD thundered with a mighty sound that day against the Philistines and threw them into confusion, and they were defeated before Israel. (ESV)” Samuel then took steps to make sure that the Israelites would never forget this great victory. He set up a stone and called it (you guessed it!) “Ebenezer” saying, “Till now the LORD has helped us. (ESV)” You see, “Ebenezer” literally means, “stone of help.”
It struck me yesterday that our family Christmas tree is a type of Ebenezer. It’s not the most beautifully decorated tree. It lacks a consistent theme and would best be described as a hodgepodge of assorted ornaments. But those ornaments capture many key life events. There is an ornament commemorating our first Christmas as a married couple. There are ornaments for the dogs who have run our house over the years. And of course, so many ornaments crafted by our children or reflecting their interests. We also have collected ornaments from various places in which we have lived or visited. As such, our Christmas tree has become our own “Ebenezer” — our own remembrance of the great many ways God has been our help over the years.
In these weeks leading up to Christmas, I wonder if you would take just a few moments to embrace Ebenezer — not the Dickens character, but the stone in 1 Samuel 7. Would you use this season to reflect on the many ways that God has been your help? And, of course, the greatest of these is God’s provision of a Savior to rescue us from our sin. But did you know that His help doesn’t end there? He has promised to never leave us nor forsake us, and to be an ever-present help in times of trouble. Therefore, as we look toward a new year, we can say with confidence, “The Lord is my helper; I will not fear.” Let us together embrace Ebenezer, remembering that “Till now the LORD has helped us.”
