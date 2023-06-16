If you were asked to name the world’s hardest job, what would you say it is? Serving as President of the United States? Heading up the United Nations? Serving Jesus Christ somewhere as a missionary? Each of these choices could be defended. But I believe that an even harder job than any of those is being a good parent. And as we look to this coming Sunday I’m thinking especially of the work of a father.
I want to tell you why a father’s job tops nearly every other. In a book by Gordon MacDonald entitled, “The Effective Father,” the author describes an exciting moment while canoeing with his son in a treacherous stretch of rapids. “The river was boiling white,” he recalls. “Running furiously, smashing around and over rocks, here and there climbing to gunwale-high waves. Our survival depended upon being able to pick a route back and forth across the river that would avoid...tipping over and losing everything — especially our pride as great wilderness explorers.
“Then it happened! A water-soaked tree...caught the shoe keel of our Grumman canoe... In an instant we were upside down in freezing water.” Apparently the incident had a happy ending. Both canoeists emerged unhurt and in due time were afloat again, a little more careful and a little wiser. MacDonald saw the experience as an illustration of the perils the average father faces most of the time.
A father must make decisions — right decisions — and he dare not make them in a state of confusion or panic or bewilderment. A father, like a person steering a canoe, must always be ahead of the upcoming situation. The effective father, says MacDonald, must look down river in the life of his family, preparing to make good decisions. His job is to keep the family dry.
You can be a good father, but faith and good intentions are not enough. Even a godly man can be a failure as a father. Samuel, David, and Aaron are some men in the Bible who show that that’s true. The fact is — the rate of failure at fatherhood is higher than any other occupation. Dad’s have many responsibilities that [if done] can make or break their children’s future.
I remember transferring from Taylor University to Indiana University during my junior year in college. I remember my dad picking me up from a car pool ride into Detroit one Christmas break. I wasn’t sure how my folks would react when I told them I wanted to transfer — realizing it meant that I would lose a year in the move, taking me five rather than four years to graduate.
I remember my dad saying, “Your mother and I are behind you son, in whatever you choose to do!” That was a major confidence builder in me. As dads, one area of success we can help provide for our children is encouragement. We need to do a lot of things in our role as fathers, but building confidence in our children is toward the top of the list. We need to let them know that they can succeed with God’s guidance and help in whatever they choose to do!
As father’s we’re called on to be pro-active in the lives of our children. Dante said that “the hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who, in times of crisis, preserved their neutrality.” Consider one person’s view of fatherhood as you pray for God’s help in that crucial role.
“The father must be a man of vision, strength, and character, capable of leading an in-service training organization that will in time reproduce parents like himself. He must carry on his training at all age levels. He must be able to cooperate effectively with the helpmate of his [and her] choice, give advice and counsel as needed, and provide spiritual help and leadership.
“He must care for his own personal problems, prepare his own budgets, and maintain good public relations. He must be a qualified service and repair man. He must be willing to do whatever is needed, 24hours a day, 365 days a year. Finally, he must provide his own salary as well as the financial needs of the entire organization.”
Now that’s a job description! But it only begins to spell out the real responsibilities of an effective father. Because a father must transmit to his children God’s basic revelation — that we are God’s creation, accountable to Him in all we are and do. God is the source of right and justice in the home. As a dad, are you developing your own strength of character for your family? Are you helping your children succeed in confidence? Is your own commitment to God something your children can pick up on?
It’s never too late to begin. Nor are you disqualified for service because of past failures. God wants you to walk before Him in truth with all your heart. If you do, He’s promised that you’ll never lack. Thank you, dads! Thanks for attempting such a tough job description. Thank you, single dads, for having to go it alone. And thank you single moms, for having to be both mom and dad at times. May God continue to help us all in the area of being a solid parent!
