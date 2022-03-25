This year during Lent we’re studying some of the assurances that Jesus left to His disciples, and through them to us, during His final time of instruction to them following the last supper as recounted in the Gospel of John. The section we’ll be looking at today reveals that after He has left them, Jesus will send a very special helper to give the disciples the assistance that they will need. A helper that is also sent to us today, if we will just set aside our pride and humbly accept what it offers us.
In the Gospel of John, chapter 14, verses 15 to 31, Jesus tells His disciples, “I have said these things to you while I am still with you. But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you everything, and remind you of all that I have said to you.”
Jesus promises His disciples that although He is leaving, He will be sending another to help them, the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of Truth. He is not going to have his disciples try to carry on for Him totally unassisted, they will have the Spirit of God who will be a teacher, a guide, and a source of strength to them. Several more times throughout the rest of this final lesson, Jesus refers to the benefits and importance of this Guiding Spirit from His Father.
Of the many attributes of the Holy Spirit, I want us to think today about Jesus telling the disciples that it will teach them everything, and perhaps even more importantly, remind them of all that He had said to them. These are two things that we need very much to ask the Holy Spirit to provide for us every day.
The Holy Spirit as teacher doesn’t so much just impart knowledge as it does inspire understanding. This is important because knowledge without understanding is at best useless, and at worse downright dangerous. A person can memorize the entire Bible, know it backwards and forwards, but without the guidance of the Holy Spirit in understanding what they know, that knowledge can cause them to do more harm than if they had never heard of the book. Over the centuries, and still today, some of the worst atrocities that people have committed on each other were done by those who “knew” that the Bible supported their actions.
We need the Holy Spirit to remind us of all that Jesus taught us, because everything that is in the Bible must be considered in the light of those teachings. A person can’t justify something that they are doing by saying that it is Biblical if what they are doing goes against what our Savior tells us. His assurance that the Holy Spirit will remind the disciples of all that He has said to them is meant to provide them with a sort of a fail-safe, a way to settle scriptural questions that may arise. If it fits with His teachings, then it is valid. If it goes against them, it no longer applies.
In order to receive the Holy Spirit, we have to be willing to completely turn our lives over to Jesus. The Holy Spirit is more than just some sort of Heavenly Jiminy Cricket who gives you advice that you can take or leave as you see fit. As much as it will help, guide, and strengthen us, we must understand that the Holy Spirit does not serve us, we serve the Holy Spirit. It is with us so that we can be the best Christians that we can be. And that means that we are to use its gift, not to serve ourselves but to serve others and through that service serve our Savior.
If we are receptive and truly and prayerfully desire the influence of the Holy Spirit, if in humility we confess that we need its guidance and help, we will not just be guided away from evil, but actively led toward a life lived in the name of Jesus and in service to Him.
As we continue our Lenten preparations, we need to realize that the greatest obstacle preventing us from making use of this wonderful helper that Jesus left for us is simply our own refusal to recognize and accept the help it wants to give us, because it will lead us, not where we want to go, but where we need to be.
