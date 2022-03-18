During Lent we’re going to be drawing inspiration from the final teachings that Jesus leaves his disciples following the Last Supper in the Gospel of John. Today we’ll be looking at John 14:1-14 and the message of reassurance He gives them that they have what they need in order to continue His work once He is gone.
Just before these verses, in the scripture we looked at last week, Jesus washes the feet of his disciples, an act that not only demonstrates his love for them, but also teaches them the importance of humility. If the one who is rightly called the master is eager to wash the feet of his followers, then they should be just as eager to wash each other’s feet. This is an especially humbling moment for them when we consider that in Luke’s gospel, we are told that at the supper the disciples had been arguing amongst themselves as to which of them was the greatest.
When you follow this with the declaration that one of them will betray Jesus, and that even Peter, the most loyal of them would deny him three times before the night is over, we can imagine that the disciples are feeling uneasy, embarrassed by their behavior. It would be understandable if they were worried about their being able to handle what might come next, even worried that Jesus was disappointed in them.
That’s why Jesus starts this passage with these words, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me.” Jesus starts this final time with his friends by giving them words that they can draw strength from when they doubt themselves that will encourage them to go on and to keep trying. He is telling them, “Look, you have what you need, it’s really very simple. What is important is that you believe in me and love me!”
The comfort that Jesus shows his disciples is that the life of discipleship is much simpler than we want to make it. Jesus says, “You know the way to the place where I am going.” Not “You will know the way” or “Eventually, the way will become clear to you” but “You know the way.” The disciples have been with him for three years, they’ve seen the miracles and heard the teachings. They’ve come to believe that He is the Messiah. They know the way.
But then Thomas says, “Lord, we don’t know where you’re going, so how can we know the way?” Thomas is unfairly called the doubter, but really the thing is just that he wants to be sure, he doesn’t take anything for granted. It’s not that he doesn’t believe, he wants to be certain that he understands before he acts.
Jesus clarifies by saying “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.” The way isn’t about something you do; it’s about the relationship you have with Jesus. By knowing Jesus, we automatically know the Father.
This time it’s Philip who jumps in with “Lord, show us the Father and that will be enough for us.” Jesus says to Philip. “You’ve been with me all this time, if you know me you know my Father. You heard my words and you saw my works, believe based off of them.”
It’s the same for us today. We have a record of Jesus’ words and a record of Jesus’ works, these are the basis of our belief. It’s just that simple.
And there is an amazing promise that comes with this simple faith. Jesus promises that anyone who has such a faith will do greater things than Jesus himself. But what are these greater things? Remember that every word Jesus said and every work he did was to proclaim the Kingdom of God. The greater works we do will be to proclaim the Kingdom of God across the whole world. We have the privilege of watching hearts be changed, of helping people discover grace and freedom, of sharing the story of what Christ has done in us and what he can do in other people. The greater things are that we are able to proclaim the simple truth of Christ and watch the kingdom expand in greater ways than Jesus and his disciples ever saw.
As we continue our Lenten preparations, let’s remember that the assurances that Jesus gave His disciples still assure us today. Let’s take time to look at what we consider our mission to be, to make sure that we aren’t overcomplicating it, worrying about things that we aren’t ours to be concerned about, and making sure that we don’t lose track of the beautiful simplicity of the faith that will enable us to carry out the task that our savior has for us.
