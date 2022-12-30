Some of the most intriguing characters in the Christmas Story are the Magi, also known as the Wise Men. Their presence raises so many questions: Who were they? From where did they come? How many of them were there? How old was Jesus when they visited? Where was Jesus when they visited? On these questions, the Bible is largely silent or vague. What is crystal clear, however, is the description of the gifts they brought: gold, frankincense, and myrrh. And when we look at each of these gifts through the lens of Scripture as a whole, we find that these gifts were not accidental. Rather, they were very intentional, and pointed to some important realities about the identity and mission of Jesus.
The first gift brought by the Magi was gold, and gold points to the royalty of Jesus — His kingship. In pretty much any culture at any time gold was an indication of nobility. This was certainly true of King Solomon in the Old Testament. He ruled Israel during a great season of prosperity known as the Golden Age. And when Solomon’s wealth was described in 1 Kings 10, gold is mentioned 10 times in 7 verses. Gold pointed to Solomon’s royalty, and so it was with Jesus. But what separates Jesus from every other king is that Jesus is the King of Kings, and Lord of Lords (1 Timothy 6:15-16; Revelation 17:14; 19:16). He is not A king, but rather is THE King, with no one above Him. And accordingly He is worthy of our humble submission as loyal and devoted subjects of His Kingdom. As such we live to accomplish His will and not our own, building His Kingdom and not our own.
The second gift brought by the Magi was frankincense, and frankincense points to the divinity of Jesus. Frankincense was a costly, beautifully smelling substance that was only used on the most special of occasions — like the Altar of Incense in the Jewish Tabernacle, and later in the Temple. The incense burned on this altar by the priest was an act of sacred worship by the Israelites. As such, the frankincense brought by the Wise Men pointed to the divinity of Jesus, identifying Him as the same God worshiped at the Altar of Incense. As such, we too are called to respond to Jesus with the heartfelt worship appropriate for ... the Creator of the Universe. Truly, we are to have no other gods before Him.
The third gift brought by the Magi was myrrh, and myrrh points to the humanity of Jesus. It was a special perfume which had as one of its key uses the preparation of bodies for burial. In John 19:39 we read the Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus used a mixture of myrrh and aloes weighing seventy-five pounds in weight to anoint the body of Jesus before placing Him in the tomb. The gift of myrrh reminds us that the baby born in Bethlehem was destined to die outside of Jerusalem. He became human so that He could be our perfect substitute, dying in our place, for the forgiveness of our sins. How are we to respond to this reality communicated by the gift of myrrh? We respond with the deepest of appreciation, appreciation that goes beyond mere words to action — the kind of action described in Romans 12:1: “present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship (ESV).” He died for us that we might live for Him.
Jesus is King (gold), He is God (frankincense), and He is human (myrrh). Truly He is worthy of our wholehearted worship and obedience.
