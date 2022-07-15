“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30 (ESV).
While the studies vary somewhat, current research identifies the top fears of Americans to include personal illness, having loved ones becoming seriously ill or dying, high medical bills, not having enough money for retirement, government corruption and civil unrest, hate crimes and mass shootings, and terrorism. Several findings indicate that the isolation brought on by the COVID pandemic, constant dissention among political parties, and unrest among the world’s global powers has resulted in a surging percent of Americans experiencing greater levels of anxiety and uncertainty regarding the future.
God’s word tells us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7, ESV).
These comforting remarks remind me of the importance of keeping my attention and heart centered on him and his promises, even during those occasions when the Prince of Darkness is at work attempting to convince me that God really doesn’t care about my problems, the situations I face, nor the anxieties of others.
We live in a world tarnished by sin. As a result, troubles, frustrations and obstacles are bound to cross our paths. I have come to realize that I cannot know all the reasons God allows bad things to occur in one’s life. I’m reminded of Joseph, whose story is recounted in the Old Testament Book of Genesis. Although a devoted believer and follower of God, Joseph was in and out of some tough situations.
As a teen, he was sold into slavery by his jealous brothers to a nomadic group known as the Midianites. Initially, most of his brothers had wanted to kill Joseph but were persuaded otherwise by an elder sibling. Later, while traveling in Egypt, Joseph was again sold. This time to Potiphar, an officer of Egyptian King Pharaoh and captain of the guard.
In the years following, after dedicated service to the Egyptian royalty, he was falsely accused of attempting to seduce Pharoah’s wife and was thrown into prison. While in prison he helped a fellow inmate who, when released and restored to his former position serving King Pharoah, neglected to mention to Pharoah Joseph’s innocence as Joseph had asked of him.
The recurrent turmoil experienced by Joseph would have made many question the existence of God and his concern for them.
God’s word tells us that all things work together for good to them that love God and who are called according to his purpose. Joseph seriously took this to heart. Despite his pain and misery,
Joseph was able to see bad things as events used by God to have him mature spiritually. God wants us to do the same. He wants us to know that he can restore any condition and bring benefits to our lives regardless of the situation.
I believe Pastor Chuck Swindoll (Insight for Today) crisply sums it up when he states that Christ is a master at turning devastation into restoration. We may not know why bad things happen but, as others have wisely said, allow God to take your stress as you receive his rest.
