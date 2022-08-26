There are some verses in the Bible where I think we tend to focus on the wrong thing, and one of these is the story of the widow who donates her last two coins to the temple treasury from the Gospel of Mark.
This verse has unfortunately become linked to church fundraising, used to exhort people to “Give until it hurts,” or as a way to shame people into giving more proportionately to what they earn. But I think that if we focus on only the money that is given, we are missing the actual point Jesus is making, which is that this is a beautiful example of total faith in God.
Jesus has been teaching in the temple courtyard, and as He is leaving He pauses in the women’s area of the temple near the treasury, where the people’s offerings are collected. Against the walls there were 13 stations for making donations and the custom was to call out the amount of your donation as you tossed it in, so the supervising priests would take note of it.
It would have been an impressive sight to see people in fine clothes tossing in large sums, calling out as they did how much they gave. And in such a group, who would notice the widow tossing the two smallest coins in the realm into the offering? Two copper coins so small that they were not even engraved, just plain copper discs. Yet, Jesus notices and calls attention to this act of faith. He calls His disciples together and says, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all those who are contributing to the treasury. For all of them have contributed out of their abundance; but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had, all she had to live on.”
Jesus points out that what matters is not the value of the coins, but the fact that they are the woman’s last two coins. The text says they were, “All she had to live on,” but in the Greek it is even harsher. What is really said is that she put in her “bios.” It’s the word from which we get “biology,” the study of life. Jesus essentially tells us that the widow put her life into the temple treasury that day. She put her whole trust in God, not holding anything back.
It would be nice if Mark filled in more details for us. This verse is unusual because Jesus uses something happening around Him as a teaching lesson without in any way being directly involved Himself. We never learn what happened to the widow. I’d like to think that Jesus didn’t just let her slip away into the crowds without doing something. Maybe He called Judas, the keeper of the disciples’ purse, over and had him give something to this woman so that she would not go hungry that evening. But the Gospel never tells us for sure.
The nameless widow who gave two small coins fades into the background. If we knew her name, I can guarantee that there would be churches, schools and hospitals named in her honor. She would have a place of honor alongside disciples whose names we know, though their trust in God wasn’t always so perfect.
But perhaps namelessness is appropriate for this widow, who was a living parable. And maybe it is best, too, that we don’t find out how her story ends. She went to the temple that day not knowing if she would ever have two little coins to call her own again. It could have been her path to a life of begging or even on the road to starvation.
But in facing an uncertain future, the widow reached out to God. She trusted that if she gave everything she had to God, even the little she gave would be honored. And whether she was helped by Jesus himself, or God cared for her in some other way, we, too, have to trust. We trust that the widow’s story turned out all right. We trust that whether she lived or died, she was noticed and honored by God.
By her example, Jesus shows that what we withhold may matter more than what we offer. The widow was a woman of great faith, who held nothing back. She knew what Jesus’ disciples were just learning: we are to give, knowing that everything we have is God’s already.
We really can’t give God anything. But we can offer our very selves to His service, holding nothing back. And we can be certain that He will provide and care for us if we will only, like the widow, have the faith to put our lives completely under His care.
