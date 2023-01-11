“Forgiveness is the divine miracle of grace. The cost to God was the Cross of Christ.” — Oswald Chambers
I was viewing a law-and-order television documentary recently involving a man 37 years of age who, as a young adult, committed a breach of the law resulting in incarceration, two years of probation and a criminal record. The emphasis of the program was on the enduring consequences of participation in illegal activities, even though penalties have been paid.
While the man had maintained an admirable life for over 10 years after his release from prison, the haunting presence of his record had been regularly used by others to deny the man employment, financial assistance, housing and other opportunities routinely available to most people. The man’s record had resulted in a challenging life lined with cycles of despair and hopelessness. Despite his changed lifestyle, the willingness of others to disregard his past seldom happened.
As the program unfolded, the man became aware that some offenders who have mended their ways seek to have their past records expunged. According to the program, that is a process by which a record of criminal conviction is destroyed or sealed. An expungement order directs the court to treat a person’s criminal convictions as if they had never occurred, essentially removing it from an offender’s criminal record as well as the public record. As the program narrator noted, expungement does not forgive or pardon a crime. Basically, it hides past offenses from public view.
Though I don’t have a criminal record, the program’s dialogue on expunging the record of one’s transgressions caused me to reflect on the grace of God to forgive my sins. As described in the Bible, sin is disobedience of the laws of God and rebellion against God. First John 3:4 (ESV) clearly states that everyone who makes a practice of sinning also practices lawlessness; sin is lawlessness. God hates sin in that it separates us from him. Isaiah 59:2 (ESV) tells us, “But your iniquities have made a separation between you and your God, and your sins have hidden his face from you so that he does not hear.”
While not condoning sin, God’s Word also tells us that he recognizes our weakness as offenders of His laws and has established a way for us to achieve forgiveness. He is willing to acquit us of our sins and erase them from his memory. He has done so through the death and resurrection of his son, Jesus Christ, who willingly died on the cross to take responsibility for and pardon the laws we as humans break. In Ephesians 1:7 (ESV), Paul tells us, “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace.”
When we truly grasp the sacrifice Jesus made and seek acceptance of Christ as our Savior, we can achieve deliverance from our sins and look forward to an eternal life with Christ. God wants to pardon our sins, for as 1 John 1:9 (ESV) tells us, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
As you enter the new year, why not take the opportunity to seek God’s forgiveness for the offenses that may have stained your life. He wants to forgive and is waiting for your call. He will do much more than expunge your record, He will fully pardon it.
