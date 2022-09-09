Allison Kaplan gave an interesting statistic in a St. Paul news article. You might think of a gift certificate as free money, but really it’s retailers who gain the most, because at any given time 10% to 19% of gift certificates/cards are never redeemed. Around 6% of gift certificates are never even used. A report on January 10, 2020 stated that up to $3 billion of gift certificates/cards go unused each year.
According to Bankrate, 51% of U.S. adults have unused gift cards, and the average person is leaving $116 on the table, which adds up to around $15.3 billion nationwide. People surveyed say they planned to use their gift certificates eventually. But if and when that happens, many will be sad to learn that it’s too late.
Many will find their “free” money have lost value because it expired or they lost it or the store went out of business — to say nothing of those gift certificates that have fees slowly draining them down to nothing.
Then consider that we’re told that places where you have to go out of the way, non-redemption is up as high as 50%. While most states, including Minnesota, until a law change a while back — required money from unredeemed gift certificates to be turned over to the state, those property laws are rarely enforced. Retailers usually keep the cash.
And retailers win with gifts certificates in another way. Research says the average consumer spends 40% more than the value of a gift certificate on other purchases. No wonder retailers are pouring millions into promoting gift certificates and placing them in eye-catching spots next to cash registers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gift Cards/certificates was estimated at (US) $757.4 billion in 2020. And it’s projected to reach (US) $1.4 trillion by 2026.
But don’t you love to get a gift certificate? First, someone was thoughtful enough to get you something. Secondly, you get to chose what it is you want. But there usually is a time limit on being able to redeem gift certificates. I know more than one time I’ve been disappointed because I failed to redeem the certificate before the date expired. Bummer!
The Bible tells us that God’s love is available to all who believe. It also says that every human being owns a gift certificate that’s not very pleasant. Colossians tells us, “When you were dead in your transgressions and the uncircumcision of your flesh, [God in Christ] made you alive together with Him, having forgiven us all our transgressions, having canceled out the certificate of debt consisting of decrees against us, which was hostile to us; and He has taken it out of the way, having nailed it to the cross.”
The certificate of life that God offers every person — takes away (cancels out) the debt of sin that condemns us. This certificate that comes from the hand of God through the work Jesus did by dying on the Cross, guarantees the possessor freedom from guilt and life that doesn’t end.
It’s one thing to let the time lapse on your “TJ Max” gift card, or even that birthday gift certificate that allows you admittance to the theater. But to fail to redeem what God has provided would be a colossal mistake. The clock is running. Expiration is on the day of your death. And this certificate has your name on it!
