I am confident that I fall somewhere on the obsessive compulsive spectrum. I like (well, more like need) symmetry. That’s why it is such a comfort to me every time I drive up Barbara Street and see those three glorious crosses in front of the Love INC offices. One cross in the middle, flanked by another on each side, is the epitome of symmetrical beauty. But the fact of the matter is that there is a significance to the number and arrangement of those crosses that far exceeds balance or symmetry.
The cross in the middle represents that upon which Jesus, the spotless Lamb of God, was hung to pay the penalty for our sins. The placement of Jesus in the center is no accident or coincidence because Jesus truly is the center of everything. As it says in John 1:3, “All things were made through him, and without him was not anything made that was made (ESV).” And as if that were not central enough, Acts 17:28 tells us that it is in Jesus that we “live and move and have our being.” From beginning to end the Bible is about Jesus and His roles as Creator, Sustainer, Savior and Ruler. He is rightfully placed in the middle.
But what of the other two crosses? What is the significance of them? We read in Luke 23:32–33, “Two others, who were criminals, were led away to be put to death with him. [33] And when they came to the place that is called The Skull, there they crucified him, and the criminals, one on his right and one on his left (ESV).” Friends, we are those criminals — all of us. We all have sinned, become separated from a holy God, and deserving of His righteous judgment. And like those criminals, our situation is utterly hopeless without divine intervention. We are completely unable to save ourselves.
And here’s where things get very interesting, because the stories of the criminals being crucified on either side of Jesus have radically different endings. Luke 23:39 says, “One of the criminals who were hanged railed at him, saying, “Are you not the Christ? Save yourself and us (ESV)!” This was no genuine request. This was mockery. And perhaps most tragic of all, it was ultimately rejection. The plight of this man was sealed when He refused to receive that salvation that was literally right in front of Him. But then there was the criminal on the other side of Jesus. And his response to the Savior was completely different. Rather than reject Jesus, he made the heartfelt plea, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” This was the cry of a desperate man who recognized that he could do nothing to save himself. But his eyes had been opened to the fact that salvation was literally right in front of him. Romans 10:13 reads, “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” That is true for this criminal on the cross. And it is true for you and me as well. For Jesus replied to this repentant one, “Truly I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.”
Those three crosses are one of the most powerful object lessons in all the Bible. Jesus is the center, and the response of every single one of us is represented by the two criminals. So, on this Good Friday, I ask, “Which criminal are you: the defiant one, or the repentant one? The one who rejected salvation, or the one who received it?” As was the case with the one who repented, the Savior invites you to join Him in paradise.
