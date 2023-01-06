“Each day of our lives we make deposits in the memory banks of our children.” — Charles Swindoll
Proverbs 17:6 (ESV) tells us that grandchildren are the crown of the aged. I firmly believe that, given that one of the greatest, most enjoyable and important facets of my life is my grandchildren, or buddies as I refer to them. Varying in age, they consist of four girls and three boys ranging from eight to 26 years. With these precious seven, I am generally allowed to break the rules, spoil them and proudly brag about them, though some of my friends might pronounce the boasting as slightly overplayed. Of course, I think not.
The recent gathering of my buddies on Christmas day, along with their parents, prompted thoughts of the expectations of Christ regarding the future of the cherished ones He has entrusted me. Are my actions around them consistent with his teachings, I silently wondered.
The question momentarily disturbed my relaxed holiday mood as I considered the fact that I do not get to know or choose God’s timeline for my presence in this world. The same holds true for my grandchildren. Those sobering thoughts triggered additional questions.
Have I spent enough time helping lead my grandchildren to a life knowing and trusting in Jesus as their Lord and Savior, or have I held back hoping they will follow Christ at some point in their lives? If Christ expects me to do more, what if I push too hard? Will they consider me overly demanding or an out of touch old man? What if my efforts fail?
I recognize that I cannot force my grandchildren to accept and follow Christ as their Lord and Savior. However, as God’s Word in 1 Corinthians 3:6 (ESV) tells me, I can plant and water the seeds trusting that God will provide their growth. For me, that has been a very comforting passage, knowing that Christ will complete their trip if I am willing to help start and fuel their journey.
Though there may be hiccups along the way, the thought of an eternal life with my seven buddies overcomes any thoughts that my efforts to tell them about Christ should wait or might fail.
