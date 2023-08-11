Patience is something many struggle with. It’s hard to accept that sometimes all you can do is just wait. But waiting is a part of life, and without patience to cope with it, it can be miserable.
In John’s Gospel, chapter 5, there is a man who must have had incredible patience. He not only waited, but he had to cope with the frustration of seeing the thing that he was waiting for constantly being just out of his reach.
We’re told of a pool in Jerusalem where many who were invalids would gather because the waters had the power to heal. Some Bible translations include a verse explaining that at times an angel would stir the waters, and when that happened the first person to enter them would be cured.
One of the people at the pool is a paralyzed man who has been trying for 38 years to get to the healing waters! But because of his condition, he is unable to get there in time. In the mad scramble to get to the water first, no one would help this man who couldn’t get there on his own.
Jesus sees the man and asks him a question that may seem unusual. “Do you want to be made well?” Jesus’ question is like the coach of a losing football team asking his players at halftime, “Do you want to win this game?” Of course, the answer is yes, so the question really is, “Why aren’t you doing something about it?”
Rather than be offended by the question, the man simply tells Jesus that he can’t do it on his own. And it’s a mark of his patience that while giving his explanation he doesn’t condemn the rest of the people at the pool. He doesn’t curse them, or even really blame them. He doesn’t say “No one here will carry me”, he says, “I have no one to carry me.” He doesn’t complain that other people take the spot in the pool that is rightfully his, he just says that someone else gets there before he does. He doesn’t say that it’s their fault for not helping him, he accepts that it’s his problem because he needs help. And this lack of casting blame, his acceptance of his need for help, is likely a reason that Jesus gives him what he couldn’t achieve on his own and heals him.
If with patience comes understanding, then lacking patience leads to misunderstanding. Sometimes people lose patience with God, and that lack of patience leads to misunderstanding. Often that misunderstanding is of the relationship between us and God. Some people have the attitude that it’s God’s job to answer their prayers. And if things aren’t going the way they want, if their prayers aren’t answered immediately, then that means that God isn’t doing His job. “Why aren’t my prayers being answered? Why are these people I don’t agree with not being punished? Why aren’t I being rewarded for being a good person? If people who are clearly sinners are doing better than I am, then what’s the point of being a Christian?” They have no patience with people, the world, or with God. These are people who, if they were asked the question, “Do you want to be made well?” would be insulted by the implication that there was anything wrong with them.
Lack of patience isn’t the only reason for this attitude, but I think it is a major one. When we aren’t willing to wait, when we demand results, we forget who the person in charge actually is.
The man at the pool had patient faith. Why did he try, day after day, to get to the waters even though he knew that he wouldn’t be able to make it on his own? What made him think that, maybe today, things might go differently? I think he was able to keep trying because that patient faith assured him that one day, someone would help him. And finally, someone did, although it was in a way he never expected.
Faith helps us to be patient and patience strengthens our faith. Sometimes we just have to wait. We may not understand why, but through patient faith we know that there is a reason we are waiting, even if we don’t see it. Patient faith allows us to keep on trying, even though we know that we can’t do it ourselves, because we believe that there is someone who is going to help us, even if we have to wait for that help. And patient faith reassures us that even if that help may not be what we had hoped for, it will ultimately be far greater than we expected.
