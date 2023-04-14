This past Sunday, Christians all over the world celebrated the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. For pastors Easter Sunday is like the Super Bowl, the Opening Day of Deer Season, and New Year’s Day all rolled into one. It is by far our biggest day of the year with a great rush of adrenaline on Sunday followed by an accompanying crash on Monday.
When it is all said and done, we are left with the question, “He is risen! Now what?” The deep theological answer to that question: lots. For in the aftermath of the Resurrection, Jesus has given us at least four specific things:
First, Jesus has given us a mission.
When Jesus appeared to His disciples following the Resurrection, He gave them marching orders. It was time for them to get to work and do what He had spent three years training them to do: make disciples. They were to follow His example and invest their lives in teaching others all that Jesus had taught them. These new disciples would then in turn make more new disciples.
The result would be a global Jesus movement marked by exponential multiplication. So successful were those first disciples that they were noted to have turned the whole world upside down. The mission and method that Jesus gave to His first disciples is the same mission and method that is to be embraced by the Church today. Jesus has given us a mission. It is time to get busy.
Second, Jesus has given us His Spirit.
Such a lofty mission couldn’t be accomplished by natural human effort. It would require something supernatural. Jesus knew this and so told His disciples that they would be better off if He left. Why? Because Jesus in the flesh could only be present in one place at one time. But the Holy Spirit was not limited by human flesh. He was therefore omnipresent and could be with every one of His disciples at all times. So, Jesus ascended to heaven and then sent His Spirit to indwell every one of His followers.
The Holy Spirit would give direction, discernment, comfort, and—power. This power was especially for the mission and would enable the disciples to do far and above anything that they could do on their own. The Church today has at its disposal the very same Holy Spirit. As we carry out God’s mission of making disciples, the He empowers us supernaturally to do far and beyond anything we could do ourselves.
Third, Jesus has given us a family.
The Trinity (Father, Son, and Spirit) lives together in perfect fellowship. Human beings, those created in God’s image, likewise were made for fellowship. We are meant to be interdependent—you need me and I need you. Therefore, Jesus gave us a spiritual family known as the Church. This family is not optional for disciples of Jesus Christ.
The New Testament presents the Church as a given and also as a responsibility for God’s people. Its priority is further emphasized by the fact that it is referred to as Christ’s bride. It is in the context of the Church that we are equipped and encouraged as we fulfill Christ’s mission. Like any family, these relationships can be messy and trying. But it is God’s way, and He ultimately knows best the needs of His children.
Fourth, Jesus has given us a destination.
As Jesus told His disciples, He would be leaving them to prepare a place for them. And one day He would come back to take them to be where He is--forever. Therefore, the early disciples lived on Earth like spiritual pilgrims. This earth was not their home. Their home was yet to come. They traveled light and pursued Christ’s mission with a great sense of urgency.
And oh, how they were homesick. Likewise, the Church today is called today to live in such a way that this earth is not our home. We are called to work with urgency while it is still day, for night is coming when we will no longer work. All the while, we long for our eternal home.
So, Easter is passed. Now what? Lots. For Jesus has given us a mission, His Spirit, a family and a destination. May He find us faithfully living out the reality of these truths.
