Singing has been a key component of Christianity from the beginning. The psalms have numerous references to musical instruments and singing, indicating that music has an appropriate place in our worship of the Creator. Colossians 3:16 says, ”Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom, and as you sing psalms, hymns and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts to God.”
Singing is a healthy way to relieve stress. It is a great way of expressing our deepest emotions. It is good for our mental health and helps us get in touch with emotions that we haven’t been in touch with for a while.
Luther Bridgers was born on February 14, 1884. His father was a traveling evangelist who conducted revival meetings. Luther was a gifted musician. He began preaching at 17. Recognizing his need for some higher education, he attended Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky. While attending college, he met Sarah Jane Veatch. After a brief romantic courtship, they were married in 1905.
Luther pastored in the Methodist Episcopal Church, but the work of being an evangelist was in his blood. Eventually, he resigned the pastorate in favor of doing itinerant preaching. His work as an evangelist required him to be away from home. During one such absence in 1910, Sarah took their three small boys to visit her parent’s home in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. As Luther prepared to leave to conduct some revival meetings, he looked back to see his young bride standing at the gate of her father’s house with the baby in her arms and a toddler on each side.
When the last service of the meeting was finished, Luther returned to his lodging to get some sleep before heading home the following day. However, the evangelist was awakened by a phone call at one in the morning. Tragically, during the night, a neighbor noticed fire blazing from his father-in-law’s house. They ran to awaken the family. Sarah’s parents got out of the burning building, but Luther’s wife and three young sons were engulfed in consuming fire. All four died.
When the phone rang, the voice on the other end asked, “Is this Mr. Bridgers?” When Luther answered, ‘Yes.” The caller said, “I’m sorry to tell you, but your father-in-law’s house caught on fire, and your wife and children have perished in the fire.”
Luther was stunned. After hanging up the phone, he sat in sorrowful silence with tears in his eyes. As he packed his belongings and prepared to go to Harrodsburg, the devil seemed to be laughing, saying, “If God loved you, he wouldn’t have allowed something like this to happen. Are you still going to worship a God who would allow this to happen?”
Those heart-wrenching kinds of messages are difficult to hear. Back in April 1988, I listened as a stranger’s voice informed me about the fatal car accident which ended my mother-in-law’s life. Moments like that are shocking and painful. These tragic messages are not easily received. After hearing the tragic news, what did the evangelist do? Luther Bridgers dropped to his knees and prayed, “Lord, I have preached the gospel to others and told them it would comfort them in every hour of sorrow. Grant that this same gospel may comfort me.”
It’s believed during this time of sorrow the Lord gave Luther Bridgers the lyrics to the hymn, “He Keeps Me Singing.” The song was born out of intense sorrow but conveys his longing for a closer walk with Jesus. Walking through the valley of the shadow of death is not easy, but Luther Bridgers was not alone. In one stanza he writes: ‘Though sometimes He leads through waters deep, trials fall across the way, though sometimes the path seems rough and steep, see His footprints all the way.’ Seeing the footprints of Jesus makes it easier to know which way to go.
The Bible speaks about the God who gives songs in the night (Job 35:10). We read in Acts 16:23-25 of two imprisoned missionaries who sang to God songs of praise at midnight. Those who know God, those to whom He has ministered in times of crisis, still have a song to sing. In Psalm 32:7, David says, “You are my hiding place; you protect me from trouble. You surround me with songs of victory.” Such was the testimony and experience of Luther Bridgers.
This song is not the fantasy of a fool or a dreamer. It is the testimony of a man with a broken heart who had confidence in the God who gives the song. Confidence that God is with us in our trials. Confidence that God is in control. Confidence that God knows best. Even in our pain, God works all things together for our good. Life is filled with troubles and trials, and only the One who “whispers sweet and low” has the peace, power, and presence to “keep me singing as I go.”
