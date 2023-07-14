“Things may not be logical and fair, but when God is directing the events of our lives, they are right.”
— Chuck Swindoll
A national research firm specializing in public surveys and consumer insights conducted a survey of adults wanting to identify the average level of patience for pursuing ordinary tasks. The findings confirmed that our tolerance thresholds can be markedly limited. Assuming the information to be accurate, it appears we are patience challenged.
For instance, on average, respondents reported becoming frustrated after just 16 seconds of waiting for a web page to load, after 25 seconds of pausing for a traffic light to change, that any longer than 14 minutes spent waiting for ordered food to arrive at a restaurant would seriously try their patience, that people expect to pick up their luggage after a flight within 13 minutes, and that people anticipate receiving replies to emails identified as important within 90 minutes of delivery. Admittedly, I have been unjustifiably guilty of exhibiting less than admirable tolerance when I feel my patience has been overly taxed.
Though the survey’s focus was on patience associated with everyday events, it promoted reflection on the endurance and fortitude required of those challenged by circumstances that go well beyond that which may be characterized as ordinary or normal. I thought about friends and others facing lingering health issues, lack of employment, strained family relations, painful addictions, or other traumatic and stressful situations. I recalled a friend who has been ardently praying for years, asking God to open the heart of his adult son to the acceptance of Christ. Unlike the survey examples, these situations are often not resolved within a few seconds or minutes. Rather, in some instances, people may experience months or years of grief and pain hoping and waiting for positive outcomes.
In connecting with Christian friends undergoing long-term trials, I sought input on how they were able to garner the endurance and patience needed to cope and maintain attitudes of hope. Their reliance on God’s Word and His promises quickly surfaced. Of note were references to Philippians 4:6-7 (NIV) and Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV).
Philippians 4:6-7 tells us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”
Jeremiah 29:11 promises hope conveying, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” As several opined, having confidence in the assurances of God’s Word provided the foundation needed to persevere and maintain hope despite overwhelming odds, setbacks and lingering timeframes.
God doesn’t guarantee that our problems will be resolved as desired. We may not understand His plans or timing, but we know He loves us and has a perfect design for our lives. Whatever one might experience, God will provide the strength and patience to endure. As earlier noted, when God is directing the events of our lives, they are right.
