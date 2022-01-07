For the past three years, Robert has worked in the Information Technology Division of a national corporation where he is a computer maintenance technician. Robert is exceptionally talented and a diligent employee. He is also exceedingly shy and prefers to work independently, limiting interaction with his dozen or so department colleagues.
Occasionally, Robert’s IT group gathers after work at one of the local eateries to relax and socialize. Given his aloof personality, Robert is seldom informed of the event nor asked to attend. The apparent snub is not intentional. Folks just assume he’s not interested. Though he says nothing, the failure of others to include him causes Robert to experience hurt feelings and, at times, periods of depression.
The dictionary defines hurt feelings as unhappiness or sadness caused by someone’s words or actions. When we are insulted, embarrassed or neglected by those around us, our self-worth may become bruised with hurt feelings to follow. Like Robert, the feelings can be painful, even if the offending party’s actions were not intended to be hurtful.
Although I have improved appreciably, one of my greatest personal challenges has been that of overcoming hurt feelings resulting from the words or behaviors of people I trusted. Too often, I have been unwilling to unload the baggage of hurt feelings, preferring to haul the weight around as a reminder not to forgive the offending person. Evidently, my psyche convinced me I was somehow assuaging my anguish while causing the offender pain by never releasing the weight of hurt feelings. I assure you; my approach didn’t work.
Some might say that they have gone out of their way to be nice and kind to someone and that person in return has been unresponsive or uncaring, hence causing hurt feelings. It is easy to forget that our willingness to follow the example of Christ can frequently be a one-way street.
God never promised any of us a distress-free life. But He did promise to be with us and to comfort and strengthen us in times of hurt. Psalms 34:18 (ESV) tells us, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”
Do you have unresolved hurt feelings? Christ would tell you to express your pain to Him and focus on the forgiveness that He wants you to offer. Forgiveness isn’t declaring that you agree with the offender. Rather, it’s allowing Christ to give you the peace, hope and joy that no one else can. His Word tells us: Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32, ESV).
Start the New Year by giving your pain to Christ. He can handle it.
