“Never look down on anybody unless you’re helping him up.”
— Rev. Jessie Jackson
My son-in-law manages the security and safety operations of a highly populated homeless shelter in Southern Michigan. Several months ago, he observed and befriended a young man whose life, as my son-in-law describes, was orbiting around an atmosphere of total loneliness.
The fellow is significantly younger than the others who frequent the shelter, lacks the so-called street smarts characteristic of many long-term shelter residents, and has mental challenges triggering depression and anxiety. During one of their recent chats, the young man sadly declared that the goal of achieving happiness had vanished.
My son-in-law tells me that he cannot explain why Christ saw fit to place this man in his life given that he is not a counselor, clinician or therapist. As he notes; “I don’t feel qualified to provide the help this man needs. I can only offer friendship, an occasional listening ear, and possibly refer him to a health professional if he’s willing to seek help. Based on his state of mind, I’m not sure he even has the will to survive.”
As I reflected on my son-in-law’s concerns, I tried to imagine the depths of sadness and torment that one possibly experiences when feeling alone and isolated. What is it like to be friendless? What if I felt my life mattered to no one? What if no one cared if I vanished or died? Admittedly, and thankfully, I had difficulty fully appreciating the impact of these questions as my life has not been imbued with significant periods of abject loneliness. However, I know the world carries many experiencing extreme isolation and living with unsettled destinies.
Though at times it may seem difficult or the results questionable, God’s Word is very explicit regarding our responsibility to offer support to those in need. Philippians 2:4 (ESV) tells us; “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” Helping others is a preeminent part of being a member of God’s family. He wants the love that He has given to us to flow into the lives of others. Helping our brothers and sisters unleashes His love into the world.
There is the strong likelihood Christ will have your path intersect with someone craving a measure of friendship and a listening ear. And whether the encounter reflects the bleakness of my son-in-law’s connection or not, I am firmly convinced Christ will provide you with the ability to share the goodness and hope he has freely given you.
