In just a few days it will be Palm Sunday, when we celebrate Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem to the cheers and praises of the people of the city — people who very shortly would turn on Him and demand his crucifixion.
Sometimes it’s hard to understand how the crowds could turn on Jesus as they did, after this welcome that they gave Him. But we have to understand why they greeted Him with such enthusiasm. They weren’t celebrating the arrival of the Son of God, the one who would deliver them from sin and bring them the gift of salvation. They weren’t there to give glory to God. They were there to welcome the one who they thought would free them from Roman domination, the man who would become their king after leading them to victory against their oppressors.
They knew of the miracles He had performed but only saw that as a sign of the power that He must be able to wield, a power that they expected would be used to improve the lives that they were leading. With these expectations, the letdown they felt at seeing that He had no desire to create a kingdom on Earth must have been unbearable. And when He is captured and imprisoned, and does nothing to defend Himself, when He not only doesn’t summon a celestial army to destroy His captors but doesn’t even call out for the people to rebel and rise up on his behalf, in disappointment they turn on the man whom they had just a few days earlier been praising.
It was only proper that the people should have celebrated Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem. They should have been aware of the prophecies that Jesus was fulfilling, they should have known what His entry into Jerusalem represented to them. But they only paid attention to the scripture that met their own needs. They were prepared to cheer for the triumphant king, but wanted nothing to do with the suffering servant. They wanted the one who would make the final judgment against the enemies of God, but only if that judgment was immediate, and of course, in their favor. They wanted their earthly lives to be made better, rather than embracing the gift of eternal life that Jesus represented.
Although this is referred to as the Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem, imagine the sorrow Jesus must have felt, knowing how meaningless the people’s cheers would soon prove to be, how little they understood the things He had told them.
It seems to me that there are three sorts of kings in the world today, although they may not use that term to describe themselves. There is the absolute monarch, whose word is law and whose authority over the people is unquestioned. They alone are the government, and the people bow to their will. There is the co-ruler, who is still considered to be the leader of the country, but whose authority is restrained by and shared with a group of people who are representatives of the citizens of that land. Their decisions can be overturned, and the people’s representatives can act against the leader’s wishes. And there is the ceremonial royalty, who have no actual power or authority over their nation. Even though they have no real function in governing, they’re kept around largely for sentimental reasons by a country whose citizens still want to be able to say that they have a king.
Although we proclaim Jesus to be our king, as we draw close to Easter, I’d like for us to spend time thinking about just what sort of king we honestly consider Him to be. Is He our absolute monarch? Have we given Him total dominion over our lives, His words are absolute law, and all of our actions are undertaken with consideration for what He would have us do, even if that is contrary to our own desires? Is He our co-ruler? Do we acknowledge Him as our king, following His commands when it suits us, but leaving ourselves the option to over-ride Him and act as we choose if we want something different from what He does? Or is He just ceremonial royalty? Have we stripped Him of all authority over us, keeping Him on as king in name only, just so we can be able to say to others, “Look, Jesus is my king,” even though He serves no real purpose in our lives?
Are our cheers to Him as empty as those of the people of Jerusalem’s were, or are they the heartfelt praise of those who have dedicated their lives to our true King, Lord and Savior?
