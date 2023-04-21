It must be April in Northern Michigan if…you’ve worn both boots and flip flops, you’ve run both the furnace and the air conditioner, you need both your snow tires and your all season tires, you’ve done both yard work and snow shoveling — all in the same day. I might also add that if you have a dog, they can’t decide if they would rather be inside or outside. So, they continually whine and demand the other.
In so many ways Northern Michigan in April is a metaphor for life. Things change so rapidly from one extreme to another. One minute you’re healthy, the next minute you’re not. One minute your ducks are all in a row, the next minute they’re not. One minute the wind seems to be at your back, the next minute it’s not.
The rapidity of change makes our heads spin. Are we coming or are we going? Are we headed in the right direction? Are we progressing or regressing? And like the furry friends I mentioned earlier, we are continually discontented, whining and demanding the other (whatever “the other” may represent in your life).
The fancy word that describes this characteristic of our lives is “capricious.” It means, “impulsive, unpredictable, unstable, lacking steadiness.” Ecclesiastes 9:7 says, “At best, life is unpredictable. No one knows whether a pleasant or harsh future awaits. Perhaps it is better that way. It would be nice if good actions always guaranteed a pleasant future, but they don’t. Sometimes, in this fallen world, it is just the opposite (The Voice Translation).” Sorry if this sounds depressing! But to truly appreciate the light, we have to be confronted with the dark.
And the light is this: God is not capricious. God is not impulsive, unpredictable, unstable, lacking in steadiness. Rather, He is the opposite of capricious. He is immutable — unchangeable in His essence, His nature and His perfections. Psalm 102:26-27 says, “They (the heavens and the earth) will perish, but you will remain; they will all wear out like a garment. You will change them like a robe, and they will pass away, but you are the same, and your years have no end (ESV).”
In this “April in Northern Michigan” kind of life where everything is constantly changing, how comforting it is to know that something (rather, “someone”) does not change. Our God is immutable, unchanging, constant.
And because God is so stable, we can be, too — even in the midst of the capriciousness of life. For my Bible tells me that when I turned from my sins and turned to Jesus alone for forgiveness, receiving Him as both Savior and Lord (for they cannot be separated), His immutable Holy Spirit came to dwell in me. Life can be completely unsteady on the outside, but I can be perfectly steady on the inside.
Psalm 112:7-8a describes such a person like this: “He is not afraid of bad news; his heart is firm, trusting in the LORD. His heart is steady; he will not be afraid…(ESV).”
Does following Jesus remove the capriciousness of life? Nope. But it does put within us the presence of the immutable God who enables us to stand firm no matter how unpredictable our circumstances — even in April in Northern Michigan.
