It’s what’s inside that matters. A bit cliché, I know, but there is certainly some truth to that statement. On August 20, 1628 the Vasa, a Swedish gunship commissioned by King Gustavus Adolphus, set sail on her maiden voyage. Less than one mile into her maiden voyage a gust of wind, little more than a breeze, rocked the ship just enough for the water to begin pouring into the ship’s open gun ports. The ship had a fatal flaw that had somehow gone overlooked during its building process.
For two years, six expert sculptors had worked on sculptures to adorn the upper decks of the ship, 64 of its 72 cannon were fitted on board, and it seems little attention was given to anything else. This ship was built to demonstrate the might of the kingdom and its king.
It didn’t take long to realize there was something wrong. There was not enough ballast below the surface to steady what was visible above the water line. Unfortunately, the teams building the ship were so focused on the praise of the king and impressing the world with what rode above the surface that they overlooked the simple fact that the boat was far too top-heavy. There is nothing impressive about ballast until you realize your ship is nothing without.
I wonder, how many of us go through life like the ship builders assigned to the Vasa? How many of us run around desperate to put on the right face, desperate to impress those around us, desperate to appear as something or someone we’re not? Our culture is one built on appearance. If you disagree, look around. Some of the largest money-making endeavors are built on people showing a side of themselves that may or may not be real. TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube... they’re all apps that rely on someone packaging and presenting themselves in the way they want to show themselves to the world.
I don’t want to come off sounding like some old curmudgeon, “That darn TikTok, it’ll be the end of us all,” but what concerns me is so many of us get caught up looking at what is portrayed on social media and wishing it was us. All the trips to exotic places, cool cars, mega houses, and while we may not want those things specifically, we end up thinking “Why not me?”
The logical conclusion for a lot of people when you begin asking that question is to start making subtle changes to be more like that person we saw, and rather than working on the things at our core, we work on the things that are surface level or able to change people’s perceptions about us.
We think we can get away with changing the image we’re putting out there without it altering what’s inside. The truth is, that’s not possible because everything we put into our system has a dramatic effect on what comes out. Jesus says in Matthew 12:33-34, “Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or make the tree bad and its fruit bad, or the tree is known by its fruit. You brood of vipers! How can you speak good, when you are evil? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” (ESV, emphasis added)
It’s my concern when I look around that in our society we’re taking less and less time to reflect on ourselves, to truly look and see what standards our lives align with, and are replacing it with comparison, virtual relationships, putting the part of ourselves forward that society sees as the most valuable.
For me, as a Christian, the standard I need to compare myself to is Christ and what the Bible says about God’s will. You may not be a Christian, but the truth of Christ’s statement doesn’t change no matter what belief system you ascribe to. What we take the time to put into our systems is eventually what is coming back out. One of the rhythms I’m trying to get back into this year is good consistent daily devotions.
Yes, even as a pastor it’s something I struggle to find the time for at times. Reading the Bible and praying for the sake of what he is speaking to me, challenging me to change or the sins he’s challenging me to turn from, is not the same as reading the Bible and prepping a message for our congregation. So I want to close with a question; Are you taking time to look within? What’s on the inside matters more than what people see on the outside... people will see it when it comes out eventually anyway.
