About seven years ago, a new praise chorus came out with the title “Great Are You Lord.” Now, there’s nothing particularly noteworthy about the emergence of a new praise chorus (they are plentiful!). Nor is there anything particularly noteworthy about the title of this one (shared by many praise songs). But, what I do find noteworthy is the primary verse lyric which goes like this: “It’s your breath in our lungs, So we pour out our praise, It’s Your breath in our lungs, so we pour out our praise to You only.”
To be honest, when I first heard this song, I wasn’t a big fan of the verse and its focus on our breathing. (After all, who really pays attention to breathing?) I was much more excited about the chorus which crescendoed with “All the earth will shout Your praise, Our hearts will cry, These bones will sing Great are You, Lord”. It was (and is) a joy to belt that out with gusto with my brothers and sisters in Christ!
But those verse lyrics about breathing have certainly taken on fresh and deep meaning during the past two years. I appreciate them now in a way that I didn’t then. Like so many of you, I have watched as friends and loved ones have contracted covid and struggled to take their very next breath. In some cases, medicines, treatments, oxygen and ventilators were not even sufficient to sustain life. Truly, breathing is something not to be taken for granted. For that I repent and sing this song with a much different perspective–the reality that we are physically far more fragile than we realize and that each day is a gracious, undeserved gift from God. It truly is “His breath in our lungs” and He is truly the one who “gives life.”
So, with this perspective in mind, how should we live? First, do what the song says: “So we pour out our praise to You only.” The Giver of life is worthy of all our worship and thanksgiving. Second, learn the value of each moment and the art of being fully present. Reject trivial pursuits and invest in people rather than things. In the words of the Psalmist: “O LORD, make me know my end and what is the measure of my days; let me know how fleeting I am (Psalm 39:4, ESV)!” Third, live with the end in mind. The day will come for all of us when there will be no more breaths. This truth will either be terrifying or liberating. How can death be liberating? Because those who know Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord through faith in His shed blood on the cross for their sins will ultimately be carried away to be with Him forever and ever. They will live in a glorified state where there will be no sin, no more suffering, or crying or pain — or covid. Breathing will never again be an issue.
