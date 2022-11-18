An unusual funeral occurred in Inglewood, California, on December 28, 2013. Sgt. First Class Joseph Gantt, who fought in both World War II and the Korean War, was laid to rest. Gantt had been captured as a prisoner of war in Korea in November 1950 and died on March 27, 1951, but his remains were not returned, and his death was never confirmed by the North Koreans. His wife, Clara, waited decades for her husband to come home. She went on a regular basis to meet with government officials seeking information about his whereabouts, but there were never any new developments.
62 years later, when Clara was 94, Joseph’s remains were brought home. Sgt. Gantt received a military funeral with full honors. Clara told the reporter who interviewed her, “Joseph told me if anything ever happened to him, he wanted me to remarry. I told him ‘No!’ I am his wife and will remain his wife until the Lord calls me home.” Joseph Gantt’s wife took her marital vows seriously. She would not allow herself to love any other man.
When Anna Warner, born in 1827, was a child, her mother died. In the 1930s, her father, who was a successful lawyer, lost his wealth during the Great Depression. The family had to sell their New York City mansion and moved to a farmhouse near West Point, New York. Anna’s uncle, Thomas, the chaplain at West Point Academy, provided an opportunity for Anna and her sister, Susan, to lead Bible studies for the cadets, which they did for numerous years.
Besides leading Bible studies, Anna wrote novels. In 1860, Anna’s novel, ‘Say and Seal,’ became a best-selling work of fiction. In the novel, Anna wrote about a dying child. Nothing could be done to ease the child’s pain or save his life. As death drew near, the main character, Mr. Linden, tried to provide comfort to the dying boy. Looking into the child’s eyes, he recited the words, “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.” These inspiring words made the last moments of the boy’s life easier to handle. These simple lines jumped from the pages of Anna’s book to become one of the most quoted phrases of the time.
“Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so” is an amazing truth. Romans 8:35-39 says, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? As it is written: ‘For your sake we face death all day long; we are considered as sheep to be slaughtered.’ No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Verse 31 asks, “If God is for us, who can be against us?” The Message Bible translates the question this way: ”With God on our side like this, how can we lose?” In these verses, the apostle provides a long list of things that may try to drive a wedge between us and God’s love. Life has a way of throwing horrible things in our direction. Death can make us feel isolated. Hardship can make us feel deserted. Demons can make us feel defeated. Troubles can make us feel devastated.
Yet the undeniable reality of the Scripture is that “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.” Whatever you’re going through constantly remind yourself of the never changing truth of the Bible: “Jesus loves me, this I know!”
At the end of a lecture, which Karl Barth had delivered at the University of Chicago Divinity School, the president of the seminary told the audience that Dr. Barth was not feeling well. Although Dr. Barth usually answered questions from the audience, he couldn’t take any questions today. So, the president said, “I’ll ask one question in behalf of all of us.” Whereupon the president turned to Dr. Barth and asked, “Of all the theological insights you have ever had, which one do you consider to be the greatest of them all?” What a great question to ask a man who had written thousands of pages of some of the most sophisticated theology ever printed. Eager students sat poised and ready to jot down the insight of this great theologian. Karl Barth paused momentarily then said, “The greatest theological insight that I have ever had is this: Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so!”
The road of life is filled with twists and turns. Wherever the path goes, never forget Jesus loves you. God loves you to such a degree He sent His Son to a rugged cross to purchase your salvation. When Jesus stretched out His nail-scarred hands, He was saying to you and me: “I love you this much!” The greatest theological insight you will ever discover is: Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so!
