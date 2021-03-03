The other day, Facebook popped up one of those memories from an old post of mine. It was a picture of several Army brothers and me in diwaniya in a tent in the Arabian Desert with some locals who came from various Islamic counties.
The picture is quite the collage of men from different races, religions, and backgrounds all sharing tea, local food, and warm conversation. The memory, at least for a moment, relaxed me.
Then, a moment later, in sharp contrast, I compared it to the picture I see today of our country splashed across the national media.
It seems that the divisions are getting worse. Maybe it is due to the shrinking of our world caused by digital devices. Even those who claim to be “woke‘ simply project so much loud negative judgment in response to other loud negative judgment. What happened to love, understanding, communication, and most importantly, humility?
We seem to pass judgement so eagerly. Admittedly, it is in our nature. On one hand, it can be helpful. It is how we learn to avoid dangers and make sense of the world. It draws us to live and work in groups of like-minded people for survival.
Life is a series of choices all being made at the same time by billions of people. The more choices we make and survive, the more confident we are in ourselves and our judgments.
On the other hand, the self-reassurance we develop can cause us to be divisive and contentious. We become so confident in our judgments, that we push others down and away only furthering the spread of negativity and mob mentality.
Is the shrinking of the world making us healthier and happier?
Maybe the expansion of our view is flooding us with more things on which to argue, judge, and spout sound-bite opinions through our devices from the protection of our homes?
The more similar our lives become on the surface, we forget that we never truly know the life and path of other individuals behind the scenes. We never truly know the intricacies of other’s private struggles.
We judge, most often, based on only our own life experiences. We forget that it is the small things in our lives that usually only we know that can be the most important in making us who we are inside.
Consider some of those popular memes we see on social media. They usually have a catchy, uplifting phrases suggesting one ignore the bad people who hold him down. Maybe consider a Superbowl quarterback returning the trash talk to those who said he was too old to win. Regardless, if justified, do not these memes and comments simply continue to pass judgment on those who passed it first? That is not how best to “pay it forward.‘
What seems to be missing more and more from our world is humility.
I suggest a better message than the memes or quarterback’s comments would be to say nothing at all, or simply say, “rise above it, turn around and embrace those others with love and understanding.‘
We spend too much time judging in our social lives. We foster and nurture too much of it.
Last year, I spent most of my “free‘ time campaigning. Many folks along the trail asked me my opinion on national politics. In fact, one of those Army buddies from that Facebook photo sent me an article this week about a national political issue and asked for my opinion.
My choice in those situations was to redirect the conversation into a positive direction.
We can go crazy watching the news and worrying about things on which we can have limited impact. I suggest reducing one’s aperture. Maybe, the best thing we can do is start with ourselves, homes, and families. Lead healthy and happy lives. See the good and foster that.
Then look outward to those close to us and ask: what can we do to serve and improve our communities, churches, businesses, and the lives of our neighbors?
Maybe, if we tighten our focus, we can better impact the world.
Again, judgment is part of life. It is helpful to a point; however, when unchecked by humility and compassion, it can be toxic. Maybe, we all need to post less, judge less, hate less, love more, forgive more, and help more.
Jason Elmore is the Wexford and Missaukee County Circuit Court Judge.
