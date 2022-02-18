For almost five years I was fortunate to live in Roanoke, Virginia, which is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. I grew up mountain biking in southwest Michigan, but had given up on the hobby while in the Indiana flatlands for college. When I moved to Roanoke, I realized pretty quickly that it was a mountain biker’s paradise, so I saved up my money, bought a new bike, and found a great group of guys to ride with.
One of the things I had to relearn while mountain biking was how to keep my eyes on the trail to prepare for what was coming. There were five tips that I received for seeing what was coming up and for riding safely: 1.) Trust your eyes. Believe what you see, trust that your eyes are going to see what’s in front of you on the trail. 2.) Look where you want to go and your bike will follow. 3.) Don’t look down at your front wheel or right in front of you, scan the trail 15-25 feet ahead of you. 4.) Scan the trail in front of you to enable you to make the proper adjustments. 5.) If you find yourself going off the trail, look at the trail to get back on it, not where the bike is taking you. These five tips helped me improve my skills as a rider and made the riding much more enjoyable.
It also helped me gain some perspective on life. It is so easy to get caught up in what is right in front of us and what is happening right now. I’m a planner by nature. When I go camping, I like to have an itinerary in mind. I tend to be a “no plan B” kind of person, at least I used to be. I have a 2 years old now... I’ve realized plan B is pretty much life. But it’s still really easy to be frustrated when things don’t go according to plan. Sometimes those interruptions are trivial and means changing vacation plans, and sometimes those plans are earth-shattering and it seems like life won’t go on. Some of you reading this article have likely experienced the latter at some point in the past year or two.
In Isaiah 55:8-9 we’re given these words; “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.” (ESV)
If you take the advice I got for mountain biking and apply these verses, we get a perspective on life that empowers us to see through the mess, that is often life, to God’s better way.
1.) Trust God’s eyes. God is all-seeing, all-knowing, and all-powerful. He sees where our current circumstances will take us, and he knows how to see us through to arrive at a place closer to His will when all is said and done.
2.) Look at where God wants you to go and your life will follow. Don’t get so caught up in the cruddy circumstances that you lose sight of God. Don’t get so stuck on the things God’s commanded you not to do that you spend all your time avoiding them instead of doing what God has called you to do.
3.) Don’t look at what is happening right in front of you and believe that is the end of the story. God’s plan is eternal, he’s playing the long-game while most of us live in a cycle of immediate gratification. I love Cory Asbury’s lyric, “Failure’s never final when the Father is in the room,” because it’s a great reminder that what we may see as the end may actually be just the beginning.
4.) Read God’s word and scan the world around you for evidence of His work. One of the best ways to do this is in Christian community, a small group or church if you don’t have one. When we share with each other how God is at work in our own lives, it often serves as hope to someone dealing with a similar situation.
5.) If you find yourself sliding off the path you know God has laid out for you, keep your eyes focused on Him to get back. God’s forgiveness is unlike any other you’ve ever experienced, a couple of missteps here and there don’t erase the sacrifice Christ made on the cross, you won’t find God’s grace dwelling on all the things you’ve done wrong.
