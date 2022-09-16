I have heard it said from time to time that most Christians are “so heavenly-minded that they are no earthly good.” However, it would appear in these times that most people — including believers — are more into thinking on those things that are of an earthly nature. Namely, leisure, pleasure and things that gratify our impulses monopolize our thoughts. Maybe we need to spend some time lifting our focus and thinking on the life to come?
I love this true story Pastor Bruce Thielemann tells in a message called “Christus Imperator.” “A friend of mine who was a minister in southern California told me recently of a woman in a mental sanitarium there. She’d been in the sanitarium for many years with an extreme depression. She used to just sit on a bench every day staring at the earth — no conversation, no response. And one day a new doctor who’d never seen her came down the hall and greeted her. He said, “Good morning!” She made no reply. “What is your name?” he said. No answer. “Well, my name is Doctor Heven, H-E-V-E-N, and I’ll be by to see you again tomorrow.” Then he started away.
But she lifted her head and said to him — and because he did not know the patient, he did not know how remarkable it was that she was saying anything at all — “What did you say your name was?”
He said, “Heven, H-E-V-E-N.” Now, somehow in the confused processes of that wounded mind, that woman confused the word Heven with the word heaven, and she began thinking about heaven. As she thought about heaven, she thought about God, and she thought of God’s love made known to us, Christ.
The next day she said to everyone she met in the hospital, “This is the day which the Lord hath made.” And the day after that, “Yea, I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, but I fear no evil.”
Within six days she was saying, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Within five weeks she had been released from the hospital, and for the last 14 years she has been carrying out her responsibilities as a leading teacher in southern California.”
The Bible states, “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which also we eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ; who will transform the body of our humble state into conformity with the body of His glory, by the exertion of the power that He has even to subject all things to Himself.” (Philippians 3:20-21)
Having a personal relationship with the God of heaven through giving your life to His Son, Jesus Christ, is the only security of a heavenly destination when this life is over. And having settle that, when you then think on heavenly things, good things happen.
Perhaps you need to spend some time today further seeking out those things regarding heaven for yourself. Who knows, it may improve your mental health!
