There’s an old story about a woman who had kept a turkey in her freezer for 23 years. Uncertain if it was still edible, she called the hotline that had been set up by the Butterball Turkey Company to answer consumer questions. (I guess I have never considered the fact that there might be so many questions about turkeys that it necessitates a hotline!)
Anyway, the operator responded by saying that while it was probably “safe” to eat the turkey if he had truly been frozen the whole time, the flavor would have significantly suffered. For that reason, the operator did not recommend cooking and eating the 23-year-old turkey. The caller then replied, “That’s what we thought. We’ll just give it to the church.”
While we love some good leftovers (who doesn’t get excited about some next day cold pizza?), God doesn’t. He appreciates and expects the freshest and the best from his children. One example is the sibling rivalry between Cain and Abel in the Book of Genesis. We read in Genesis 4:3–4a: “[3] In the course of time Cain brought to the LORD an offering of the fruit of the ground, [4] and Abel also brought of the firstborn of his flock and of their fat portions. (ESV)”
Cain brought an offering. That’s good, right? Well, it depends on the character of the offering. In contrast to Cain, Abel brought the best he had: “the firstborn of his flock and of their fat portions” — no second class leftovers here. The second half of verse 4 then states, [4b] And the LORD had regard for Abel and his offering, [5] but for Cain and his offering he had no regard. So Cain was very angry, and his face fell. (ESV).
Perhaps you know the rest of the story: Cain’s anger got the best of him, and in a jealous rage he killed his brother Abel — the first murder on the earth.
Why did God have no regard for Cain’s offering? Because in contrast to Abel’s, it wasn’t his best. The lesson: God very much cares about the character of the offerings we bring to Him — whether that offering is in the form of time, energy, material resources or whatever. The Creator of the Universe deserves the best that we have to offer back to Him (after all, it all comes from Him in the first place). And further, He Himself has given us His very best — His Son Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of our sins. Anything less than our best in return is an offense and insult. It is an expression of ingratitude.
There’s a story at the end of the book of 2 Samuel where King David wants to buy a field for the purpose of building an altar. The owner of the field tells David that he can have it for free. But David responds, “No, but I will buy it from you for a price. I will not offer burnt offerings to the LORD my God that cost me nothing.” So David bought the threshing floor and the oxen for 50 shekels of silver.” (ESV) (2 Samuel 24:24)
I wonder where you and I might be guilty of attempting to give to God that which costs us nothing. I wonder if we tend to give out of our surplus and our comfort rather than out of sacrifice. As we approach Good Friday, may we be overwhelmed by the generosity of our God and respond accordingly. He deserves and requires more than our leftovers.
